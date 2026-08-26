NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

Ga. sheriff who shoved, handcuffed police officer at incident scene enters plea, resigns

Body camera video shows now-former Towns County sheriff Kenneth Henderson confronting a Hiawassee officer at a scene where a deputy had suffered a gunshot wound

August 26, 2026 12:20 PM • 
Joanna Putman

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — Former Towns County Sheriff Kenneth Henderson negotiated a plea deal for charges pertaining to a confrontation with an officer, Atlanta News First reported.

Henderson, who had previously been suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp following the confrontation, resigned from his position on Aug. 24 after pleading no contest to simple battery against a police officer and violation of oath of office. He also pleaded guilty to selling personal property to a political subdivision.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Find the hidden gaps in your agency’s logistics readiness

Henderson was sentenced under Georgia’s First Offender Act to 10 years of probation and fined $1,000. The judge said his probation will end after five years if he fully complies with its terms. Henderson also cannot seek elected office while on probation or have violent or harassing contact with the officer involved in the incident.

The first two charges stem from an incident where Henderson detained a Hiawassee Police officer at a crime scene on Dec. 13, 2024, after a deputy was shot in the leg, ANF reported.

Body camera footage from that incident shows Henderson berating and shoving the officer as his deputies tried to calm him down. The Hiawassee officer had been the first to respond to the scene. He had rendered medical aid to the deputy, but had also picked up a gun at the scene and placed it in a holster. When Henderson arrived at the scene, he accused the officer of mishandling the weapon, shoving him and ultimately handcuffing him and placing him in the back of a cruiser.

The deputy wounded in that incident was later found to have shot himself, and was arrested.

The personal property charge relates to an incident where Henderson sold a personal item to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office, ANF reported.

Trending
p1 (10).png
Investigations
Body of wife wanted in killing of Mass. officer believed to have been found, police say
Karen Solomon had been wanted in connection with the death of Worcester Officer Kurt Solomon, a department veteran of more than 30 years
August 24, 2026 05:13 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Screenshot 2026-08-25 092644.png
Investigations
Ohio dispatcher resigns after investigation finds more than 20K unauthorized ALPR searches
A site that tracks Flock usage via public records requests found that one user in the Highland Heights PD searched the system more than 20,000 times in just over a year
August 25, 2026 09:45 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-RURAL-COLORADO-COUNTY-SAYS-ITS-1-DP.jpg
Police Recruitment
Colo. county declares ‘extraordinary staffing shortage’ months after most sheriff’s office personnel were fired
The Costilla County Sheriff and undersheriff, along with two out of five remaining deputies, were fired; now, a sheriff and two deputies are working 80-hour weeks on patrol
August 25, 2026 10:18 AM
hqdefault.jpg
Body Camera
BWC: Ohio officer fires single shot, killing suspect holding woman at knifepoint
The West Chester Police officer fired one round after the suspect pulled the injured woman to the ground while holding her at knifepoint
August 25, 2026 11:57 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (18).png
Police Heroes
National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Opens Nominations for 2027 Induction Class
Nominations Accepted Through October 31, 2026; 2027 Induction Ceremony to Take Place June 12 in Lexington, Kentucky
August 20, 2026 03:51 PM

Arrests and Sentencing Legal Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com