Man pleads guilty for tackling Mo. officer, causing severe brain injury

By Dana Rieck

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

CLAYTON, Mo. — The protester charged with severely injuring a Ferguson police officer changed course mid-trial on Thursday, pleading guilty to assault and ending the proceeding.

Elijah Gantt, 30, stood before the judge in a light gray suit and red tie. He and his lawyer said they’d reached an agreement with prosecutors for Gantt to plead guilty to second-degree assault and resisting arrest, both felonies.

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Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Megan Clasen said her office would drop two other charges — attempted escape from custody and property damage. She recommended Gantt get the maximum sentence, 19 years in prison.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Price Smith said Gantt’s attorneys called prosecutors Wednesday night saying he wanted to plead guilty. Prosecutors then asked Brown if he would agree.

On Thursday, Price Smith lauded Brown’s strength, both in fighting for his life over the past two years, and now agreeing to the plea deal. “He was in court yesterday for the trial,” Price Smith said. “He sat there, listened to the evidence and watched the actual body cam of the trauma he endured in 2024.”

Ryan Krupp, Gantt’s defense attorney, said Gantt has always wanted to take responsibility for his actions.

“And so I think this process allowed for him to do that in a way that he felt comfortable doing,” Krupp said.

Brown’s sister, Ramona Gordon, said the trial has been difficult for the family.

“At the end of the day, we just wanted the person responsible to be held accountable,” she said. “Now, unfortunately, TJ still has a very long road.”

Gantt’s charges stem from an August protest two years ago on the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death. He was one of dozens gathered in front of Ferguson police headquarters when some there started shaking and pulling on the agency’s front gate.

But when officers came outside, protesters scattered. Gantt, sprinting away, ran squarely into Ferguson Officer Travis “TJ” Brown , who had stopped to try to grab him. The two fell, Gantt on top of Brown.

Brown suffered a severe brain injury and didn’t regain consciousness for several months.

A year later, his family told a judge he still couldn’t talk or eat.

Gantt was charged with 11 crimes, including property damage, rioting and first-degree assault, and has been in jail on a $500,000 bail ever since.

Earlier this month, prosecutors reduced the assault charge to second-degree, which requires they prove he acted recklessly — regardless of intent.

And right before trial, prosecutors dropped all misdemeanor charges, leaving four felonies for jurors to decide.

Before the trial, Gantt rejected a plea deal where prosecutors would have recommended a 13-year prison sentence if he pleaded to first-degree assault.

The trial began Monday, and attorneys took two days to select a jury. On Wednesday, attorneys made their opening statements, and prosecutors called several witnesses, including Ferguson’s police chief and two officers.

Brown was in the courtroom Wednesday, in an electric wheelchair and accompanied by several family members and friends.

One of the neurologists who treated Brown right after he was injured also testified Wednesday.

Dr. Fajun Wang explained to the jury Brown’s traumatic brain injury.

“With full honesty, I think his being here today is already a miracle,” he said.

On Thursday, Brown was not in court. But more than a dozen uniformed police officers stood outside the courtroom as the plea hearing wrapped up.

Ben Kloos , chief of staff for the St. Louis County prosecutor, told reporters his trial team felt good about the plea — Gantt took responsibility for his actions.

“We will continue to pray for Officer Brown and his family, who have been through an enormous amount of stress and grief for the last two years,” Kloos said.

Ferguson police Chief Troy Doyle issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying that “no one won today.” He said his department will continue to stand by Brown and his family.

“A guilty plea does not give Officer Brown his career back,” Doyle said. “It does not give this city that night back. All it does is put the truth on the record.”

Several Gantt supporters were upset as they left the courtroom. One accused a police sergeant of pushing someone. Another yelled, “Way to go, slave catchers.”

"[Expletive] this whole god[expletive] system,” she shouted.

Meanwhile, Brown’s family and friends filled the hallway outside the courtroom, hugging each other and chatting.

“It’s been a long two years,” said Gordon, Brown’s sister.

Gantt is set to be sentenced Nov. 20.

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