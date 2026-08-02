Before his retirement walkout, this Staten Island NYPD veteran had one last arrest to make

By Shaina McLawrence

Staten Island Advance, N.Y.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lt. Joseph Bell’s 37-year career with the New York City Police Department ended the way it began — with handcuffs and an arrest.

The day before his retirement ceremony at the 122 Precinct stationhouse in New Dorp, Bell made one final off-duty arrest when a suspect broke into his neighbor’s home on Staten Island’s South Shore.

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“I did have to make an arrest yesterday off duty. Somebody broke into my neighbor’s house and I had to go make a burglary arrest,” Bell told the crowd gathered to honor his retirement.

The arrest was a fitting end to a career that spanned nearly four decades, including 24 years as the commanding officer of Highway 5, one of the NYPD’s elite motorcycle units.

At the retirement walkout ceremony on Wednesday, officials from across the department, as well as Bell’s friends and family, came together to recognize his service.

Inspector Connor Wynne, commanding officer of the Highway District , praised Bell’s dedication.

“Twenty-four years is a long time to do anything, let alone be a commander, particularly in a place like this, Highway 5 ,” Wynne said. “Your longevity and enthusiasm showed how much you love this place.”

Bell’s impact extended far beyond traffic enforcement. For more than a decade, he and the officers of Highway 5 partnered with the Seton Foundation for Learning elementary school to bring Christmas celebrations to local students with special needs.

Diane Taranto , executive director of the foundation, spoke emotionally about the partnership.

“Lt. Bell, since 2013, you and the officers of Highway 5 have made Christmas truly magical for our students and our families,” Taranto said. “We are so grateful for what you have done.”

Chief of Transit Joseph Gulotta , the former Staten Island borough commander, described Bell as a brother and recalled their decades-long friendship that stretched beyond the job.

“I see Joe as a brother,” Gulotta said. “When you reach this part of your career and somebody leaves, a piece of the job dies for you.”

Bell’s career began in Brooklyn and took him through several Manhattan precincts before he landed on Staten Island 25 years ago.

Lt. Miguel Estevez , who will take over command of Highway 5 , called Bell “a special breed of cop.”

“You’re old school, but make no mistake, they don’t make them like you anymore,” Estevez said during the ceremony.

A family of public servants

Public service runs in Bell’s family. His mother, Valerie Bell , worked for the NYPD for 42 years as a crossing guard. Bell and his mother were both honored at the ceremony, with Highway 5 members presenting flowers to Bell’s mother and his wife, Deborah.

“She kept me and my two brothers in line,” Bell said. “That’s why I’m here today in the position I am because of my mother.”

Bell thanked his wife for supporting him through 37 years of unpredictable hours.

“She put up with me for 37 years in the middle of the night, running out. ‘When are you coming home?’ she’d ask. ‘I don’t know, maybe tomorrow night... Who knows?’ I’d reply,” he said. “She stood by me in the good times or bad; whether I was right or wrong.”

Speakers also included department chaplain Monsignor Robert J. Romano, Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera, Staten Island Patrol Borough Deputy Chief Terence Hurson and Borough President Vito Fossella. Bell received citations from multiple elected officials.

As he handed over command to Estevez, Bell reflected on his time at Highway 5.

“Twenty-four years ago, my predecessor Lt. Jeffrey Fortunato, handed me the torch. He said, ‘Joe, take care of my baby.’ I hope I fulfilled that, Jeff,” Bell said. “Today, I hand that torch over to take care of my baby to Miguel, who I know will do a fantastic job.”

Bell then concluded the ceremony and his career by walking out with his family to embark on the next phase of his life — retirement— in the same type of 80s police cruiser that he began his career with.

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