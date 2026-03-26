REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

SCOTUS grants qualified immunity to Vt. officer who arrested protester using a rear wristlock

The Court ruled that it was not clearly established that Vermont State Police Sgt. Jacob Zorn violated Shela Linton’s Fourth Amendment rights, entitling him to qualified immunity in the 2015 case

March 26, 2026 12:49 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Supreme Court Tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Washington. The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a stinging loss that sparked a furious attack on the court he helped shape. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Jose Luis Magana/AP

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court reversed a lower court rulingy and held that a Vermont officer was entitled to qualified immunityafter using a rear wristlock to remove a protester from the statehouse, VTDigger reported.

The court ruled that the existing precedent did not clearly establish that the officer’s actions violated the Fourth Amendment, leaving the officer protected under qualified immunity. The incident occurred in 2015 when a group of about 30 protesters attended then-Gov. Peter Shumlin’s inaugural address at the Vermont House of Representatives.

| WEBINAR: How agencies operationalize real-time policing

The group, which was protesting in favor of universal health care, unfurled a banner and refused to leave the building. Vermont State Police Officer Jacob Zorn began trying to remove a woman, Shela Linton, who was passively resisting by refusing to stand up.

Zorn then used a wristlock to remove Linton from the building. Following the incident, Linton filed a lawsuit alleging that she suffered permanent damage to her wrist and shoulder, as well as PTSD, according to VTDigger.

The Second Circuit found that the force used by Zorn was excessive according to precedent set by another wristlock case, Amnesty America v. West Hartford. However, the Supreme Court ruled that Zorn’s warnings before using the hold constituted a difference from the Amnesty America case and did not clearly establish a Fourth Amendment violation.

"[The ruling in Amnesty America vs. West Hartford] does not “obviously resolve” whether using a rear wristlock to move a noncompliant protester after repeated warnings violates the Fourth Amendment ... as it fails to specify which circumstances make the use of force ‘gratuitous,’” the ruling reads.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissenting opinion that the ruling “gives officers license to inflict gratuitous pain on a nonviolent protestor even where there is no threat to officer safety.”

The court ruled 6-3 in favor of granting Zorn immunity.

Trending
471218191_978020467693955_5704824583876626236_n.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Mass. sheriff to cut around 50 positions as budget pressures mount
Most reductions will impact community-based programs as the agency seeks up to $4 million in savings, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi says
March 25, 2026 04:30 PM
Screenshot 2026-03-25 105513.png
Legal
Mass. officer who shot off-duty colleague after she allegedly tried to kill him takes stand in her trial
North Andover Police Officer Patrick Noonan testified that Kelsey Fitzsimmons grabbed a gun, raised it and pulled the trigger, forcing him to shoot her
March 25, 2026 10:59 AM
hqdefault.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
‘Everything I got came out of the CHP’: Gordon Graham on career, culture and leadership
Gordon Graham recounts how a chance encounter launched his career and fueled decades of work in risk management and organizational improvement on CHP’s podcast
March 26, 2026 10:05 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Screenshot 2026-03-26 120243.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
Video: Man says Nev. officers will have to kill him before ramming cruisers, pointing gun at cops
The man called 911 on himself, stating he was going to “kill everybody” in a gym; when officers arrived, he rammed vehicles while pointing a gun at Sparks Police officers
March 26, 2026 12:49 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
Sarah Ortbal.jpeg
Narcotics Identification
Metrohm USA names 2026 Young Chemist Award winner for breakthrough PFAS monitoring and treatment research
Sarah Ortbal’s work addresses PFAS at multiple critical points — wastewater treatment, surface waters, and targeted remediation — using both targeted PFAS methods and adsorbable organic fluorine (AOF) to reveal the broader fluorinated organic load that traditional methods can miss
March 24, 2026 08:38 AM

Legal Use of Force
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com