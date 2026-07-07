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Video shows suspects tackle, attack S.C. officer during block party response

Bystander video posted online shows at least one person holding the North Charleston officer down while others punched her and struck her with objects

July 07, 2026 10:42 AM

By Chris Pugh
cleveland.com

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Fourth of July neighborhood block party in North Charleston, South Carolina, ended in violence after police responding to reports of fireworks and gunfire were attacked by multiple people, authorities said. Video of the confrontation has circulated widely online, showing officers attempting to restore order as several individuals surrounded and assaulted one officer during the chaotic scene. Police said the investigation remains ongoing, with additional arrests possible.

The North Charleston Police Department said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. July 4 to a permitted block party in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood after receiving reports that fireworks were being fired toward passing vehicles. While officers were responding, they learned that several people attending the event had allegedly begun firing guns, prompting police to declare the gathering over and order attendees to disperse.

Authorities said several fights broke out despite repeated announcements for people to leave. Officers exited their patrol vehicles to separate those involved and restore order, but multiple officers were assaulted during the response. Two female officers suffered minor injuries, according to the department. Investigators also recovered four handguns, magazines and what police described as a makeshift spear from the scene.

Police said investigators are still determining whether any of the recovered firearms were discharged during the incident and whether the makeshift spear was used in any of the assaults. Authorities said no civilians reported injuries during the disturbance.

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Video posted online by local outlet The Carolina Courier appears to show a female officer attempting to detain a woman before several people rush toward the officer, pulling her to the ground. The footage shows multiple individuals striking the officer before another responding officer intervenes. The second officer appears to deploy a stun gun on one individual before restraining another person, allowing the officer on the ground to regain her footing. By the end of the video, at least two people appear to be in custody.

In a statement, the North Charleston Police Department said assaults on law enforcement officers would not be tolerated and that those responsible would face prosecution. Officials told Fox News Digital that four people — one adult and three juveniles — have been arrested in connection with the assaults captured on video. Authorities said charges are still being finalized and that additional arrests remain possible as investigators continue reviewing evidence.

Police said detectives continue investigating the reported gunfire, assaults and other criminal activity connected to the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators through the department’s CRIMEWATCH reporting system.

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