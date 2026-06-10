Ga. officer dies nearly a year after being struck by vehicle while directing traffic

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Georgia police officer has died nearly a year after being critically injured in the line of duty, FOX 5 reported.

Carrollton Police Officer Dustin Krish was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic. He had just taken his position under a traffic signal when he was struck and thrown several feet, witnesses reported.

Krish was airlifted to a hospital and remained in intensive care following the collision, FOX 5 reported.

Krish joined the department on Sept. 24, 2022.

“Dustin was the best of us. He was unwavering in his duty, courageous, and faithful until the end,” the department stated.