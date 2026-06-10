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Ga. officer dies nearly a year after being struck by vehicle while directing traffic

Carrollton Police Officer Dustin Krish had served the department since September, 2022; his agency remembered him as “courageous and faithful”

June 10, 2026 11:15 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Krish

Carrollton Police Department

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Georgia police officer has died nearly a year after being critically injured in the line of duty, FOX 5 reported.

Carrollton Police Officer Dustin Krish was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic. He had just taken his position under a traffic signal when he was struck and thrown several feet, witnesses reported.

Krish was airlifted to a hospital and remained in intensive care following the collision, FOX 5 reported.

Krish joined the department on Sept. 24, 2022.

“Dustin was the best of us. He was unwavering in his duty, courageous, and faithful until the end,” the department stated.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com