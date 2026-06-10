Ga. officer dies nearly a year after being struck by vehicle while directing traffic
Carrollton Police Officer Dustin Krish had served the department since September, 2022; his agency remembered him as “courageous and faithful”
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Georgia police officer has died nearly a year after being critically injured in the line of duty, FOX 5 reported.
Carrollton Police Officer Dustin Krish was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic. He had just taken his position under a traffic signal when he was struck and thrown several feet, witnesses reported.
Krish was airlifted to a hospital and remained in intensive care following the collision, FOX 5 reported.
Krish joined the department on Sept. 24, 2022.
“Dustin was the best of us. He was unwavering in his duty, courageous, and faithful until the end,” the department stated.
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