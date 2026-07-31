S.C. dive team officer dies during underwater training

By Sydney Lewis

The State

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A member of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s dive team died Thursday during an underwater training session on Lake Murray, according to a Friday morning new release.

Jillian Olson, a 29-year-old Lexington resident, began her career at the department in 2021, and had been a member of the dive team since 2024. She received several awards during her career, including Outstanding Judicial Services Deputy of the Year in 2023.

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The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation into Olson’s death, with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating Olson’s cause of death, which has not yet been released.

“Jillian’s dedication to her community and department is well-documented with awards and recognitions,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “She’ll be most remembered for what she did with no fanfare. Her decision to join our dive team is just one example of her going above and beyond.”

This is a developing story, please check back here for updates.

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