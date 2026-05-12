S.C. officer killed in head-on collision allegedly caused by fleeing 15-year-old

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenwood Police officer died after a crash allegedly caused by a 15-year-old driver attempting to flee law enforcement, WYFF reported.

Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin stated that on May 11, officers attempted to stop the driver of a vehicle that had been involved in prior shooting incidents. The driver then fled the stop, evading officers at high speed.

The driver crossed the centerline and began to drive the wrong way. He struck Officer D.J. Keller’s cruiser head-on.

Keller, 31, died at the scene. His K-9 partner, Vice, was in the cruiser at the time but was not severely injured.

Keller was responding to assist other officers when his patrol car was hit, the chief said.

Keller was a United States Army and National Guard veteran who served with the Greenwood Police Department for three years, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.