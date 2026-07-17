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Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs

8 Chicago officers face firing over federal small business loan fraud

The officers are among 28 cops accused of lying on government documents in order to receive funding meant to assist small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic

July 17, 2026 12:07 PM
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Photo/Facebook via Chicago Police Dept.

CHICAGO — Eight Chicago Police officers are being disciplined for fraudulently obtaining federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The fraud occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers reportedly falsified statements on government documents to obtain a total of $282,639.

Two of the officers resigned while the investigation was underway, according to WTTW.

Those funds were intended to help small businesses survive during the pandemic’s economic crisis, the Sun Times reported. A total of 28 officers have been accused of PPP fraud.

The Inspector General’s office continues to investigate fraud manipulating the program’s funds among city employees. The office suggested that the department fire the eight cops involved and place them on the city’s “do not hire” list, and the department “preliminary” agreed.

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