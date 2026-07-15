Wrong-way driver who killed Mass. trooper was over twice legal alcohol limit

By Irene Rotondo

masslive.com

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — The driver of the car that killed Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor in a wrong-way crash in May was found to have a blood-alcohol content (BAC) more than two times over the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to a report from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office released Wednesday.

“The reconstructionist determined that (Hernan) Marrero’s wrong-way driving was not caused by any defect, malfunction, or condition of the Jeep or any defect or condition of the posted signage,” a statement from District Attorney Paul Tucker read.

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“Rather, ‘the collision was caused by the actions of Mr. Marrero and, furthermore, that his wrong-way operation of the Jeep ultimately resulted in his own death as well as the line of duty death of Trooper Kevin Trainor,’” Tucker said.

Trainor, 30, was killed on May 6 while responding to a 911 call for a wrong-way driver at around 1 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 1 in Lynnfield. The driver of the other car, Hernan Marrero, collided head-on with Trainor on the roadway, killing both himself and Trainor. Marrero died at the scene, while Trainor died at a hospital.

Marrero’s BAC was 0.192 — over twice the legal limit — and had been served a total of nine alcoholic beverages between 9:20 p.m on May 5 and 12:53 a.m. on May 6 , according to Tucker’s report. The report included investigatory details on the two restaurants in Waltham and in Saugus he visited to drink at before the crash.

“Trooper Trainor’s ultimate sacrifice will continue to be felt deeply by the community and those he served with, including prosecutors and staff from my office,” said Tucker. “This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the profound risks our first responders face every day in order to preserve peace and maintain public safety.”

Trainor became a trooper in 2023 and previously served as a corrections officer in the Essex County Sheriff’s Office. During his time with the State Police, he was a field training officer, or “trooper coach,” and was on Troop A Community Action Team.

He was engaged to be married, had “a servant’s heart” and “will be remembered as a hero,” said Col. Geoffrey Noble during a press conference at the State Police Danvers Barracks the morning after his death.

In addition to his fiancée, Jessica Ostrowski, Trainor is survived by his mother, Barbara, and his siblings David Trainor , Stephen Trainor and his wife Sophana, Melissa Trainor and Matthew Trainor . He also leaves behind his grandmother, Ann (Gerrish) Trainor and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

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