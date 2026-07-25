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Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs

Mass. PD files criminal complaint against own officer for alleged misuse of LE database

An internal investigation found that the officer allegedly used the a state law enforcement database to find information about a person who submitted a complaint about him

July 25, 2026 07:00 AM
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A Massachusetts State Police cruiser as pictured on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Sebastian Restrepo/TNS

By Irene Rotondo
masslive.com

STOW, Mass. — The Stow Police Department in Middlesex County filed a criminal complaint on Friday against one of its own police officers.

Det. Jason Rogers was initially placed on leave on June 18, after a Worcester County resident contacted the department and said the officer improperly used department and state systems to access personal information, Stow police said.

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The person who made the report and Rogers were known to each other.

In addition to Rogers’ immediate leave, the police department opened a four-week internal affairs investigation. This revealed that Rogers had tried to get information multiple times on the person who made the report against him, in 2024 and in 2025.

The attempts included five times that Rogers accessed the Massachusetts Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS), the department said. Officers are prohibited to access this information unless it is for an actual purpose to serve law enforcement duties.

The investigation also revealed Rogers’s “actions constituted multiple violations of departmental policy, as well as conduct unbecoming of an officer,” the department said.

The Stow Police Department’s criminal complaint will be reviewed by a clerk magistrate, who will determine if there is enough evidence to bring criminal charges against Rogers.

The department has also notified the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST) of its findings, as required by law, along with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Criminal Justice Information Services.

An employee status hearing for Rogers with the Town of Stow Select Board will be determined at a later date.

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Investigations Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs