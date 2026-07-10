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Officer-Involved Shootings

Ga. officer fired, charged after negligent discharge kills suspect

Now-former DeKalb County Police officer Derrick Harris Jr. was allegedly holding his gun to Seth Jayden Eccles’s back while trying to cuff him when he negligently discharged his gun

July 10, 2026 12:58 PM • 
Joanna Putman

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer has been fired and charged after negligently discharging his weapon and fatally shooting a 19-year-old, ABC News reported.

Now-former DeKalb County Police officer Derrick Harris Jr., 37, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct after fatally shooting Seth Jayden Eccles on July 7.

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Officers were searching for Eccles on an active arrest warrant after he had earlier been questioned by U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents regarding the armed robbery of a mail carrier. Residents in the Avondale Estates area reported seeing a suspicious person moving through backyards.

Responding to those calls, Harris located Eccles and arrested him at gunpoint, ABC reported. Eccles complied with instructions and was reportedly lying on the ground on his stomach when Harris attempted to take him into custody.

Harris was allegedly holding a gun to Eccles’s back with one hand while working with handcuffs in his other hand.

“During the process of attempting to handcuff Eccles, Harris accidentally fired his firearm,” the GBI arrest warrant affidavit stated. “This accidental discharge resulted in the injury and death of Eccles.”

Eccles was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, ABC reported.

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Firearms Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com