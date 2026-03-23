Texas deputy fired, indicted on murder charge in 2025 OIS

HOUSTON — A Harris County deputy has been indicted on a murder charge in a 2025 officer-involved shooting, KHOU stated.

The sheriff’s office’s Administrative Disciplinary Committee found that Deputy Aileen Jimenez Barboza violated multiple department policies during the incident that led up to the death of Levincer Swanson. She was placed on non-law enforcement duty immediately after the shooting and remained in that assignment until she was fired on March 19, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was indicted on a murder charge by a grand jury the same day.

The Feb. 27, 2025, shooting unfolded when Jimenez Barboza and other deputies responded to a man damaging fuel pumps at a gas station, according to the report. Body camera footage released in April 2025 shows Swanson becoming combative and resisting.

As a deputy attempted to use a TASER to subdue Swanson, he grabbed at the device, knocking it to the ground, video shows. The man continued to grab and wrestle with the deputy who was attempting to subdue him.

The deputy remained on top of Swanson as Swanson grabbed at his head and neck. Jimenez Barboza’s body camera shows her issuing instructions for Swanson to let go of the deputy before firing a shot, striking Swanson.

After a pause, she fired another shot. Swanson was transported to a hospital, where he died. Jimenez Barboza had served with the sheriff’s office since 2010.