$110M in FEMA grants awarded to nonprofits, faith-based groups for security upgrades

WASHINGTON — More than 600 faith-based and nonprofit organizations across the U.S. will receive a share of $110 million from the Department of Homeland Security to bolster security against potential terrorist threats, DHS officials announced.

The funding, distributed through FEMA’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, will support physical security enhancements like surveillance cameras, access control systems, lighting, gates and staff training. Eligible recipients include churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, schools and community centers.

This second wave of awards announced on Aug. 19 follows an earlier $100 million allocation announced in June, which was directed to over 500 Jewish-affiliated institutions. That announcement came shortly after the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, and the fatal stabbing of two Israeli Embassy staffers. The total $210 million in funding was authorized through the National Security Supplemental passed by Congress.

“Whether they pray in a church, a mosque or a synagogue, all Americans should be able to practice their religion without fear of terrorism and violence,” said a senior Department of Homeland Security official. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS is laser-focused on ensuring the safety of the American people. Instead of using grant money to fund climate change initiatives and political pet projects, we are using this money to protect American communities — especially places where people gather in prayer.”

Organizations affiliated with Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist communities were among the recipients. DHS emphasized that all faith-based institutions were eligible to apply to help defend themselves from threats.

According to DHS, a review of all grant programs was conducted to improve accountability and ensure funds are used strictly for security-focused efforts.

