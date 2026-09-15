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Grant helps Wash. PD to buy Safe Restraint WRAP system

Police Chief Erik Koch told the Ephrata City Council the department had been exploring options after incidents involving combative individuals in custody

September 15, 2026 03:08 PM
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Ephrata Police Department

By Nance Beston
Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.

EPHRATA, Wash. — The Ephrata Police Department received a $1,000 loss control scholarship from the Cities Insurance Association of Washington to help purchase a Safe Restraint WRAP system, a tool designed to safely restrain violent suspects while reducing injuries and property damage.

Police Chief Erik Koch told the Ephrata City Council on Wednesday the department had been exploring options after incidents involving combative individuals in custody.

| SURVEY RESULTS: What officers want from the technology they use every shift

“We’ve had some incidents where we needed to restrain people in custody that are, you know, violent and hard to control,” Koch said.

Koch said one incident a few years ago resulted in roughly $4,000 in damage to a patrol vehicle after a suspect “was able to kick the door and actually bend the door frame of the patrol car.”

The chief said the department had planned to budget for the equipment next year before learning of the grant opportunity. The Safe Restraint WRAP system costs about $1,800, with the remaining cost covered through the department budget.

Koch said Ephrata officers have already used the device twice this year with assistance from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, which owns a WRAP system.

“We’ve been working with the sheriff’s office and Moses Lake, and have gone through training for the device,” Koch said, adding that the department currently relies on partner agencies when the tool is needed.

The system is designed to limit a suspect’s movement while helping prevent injuries during transport. Koch said the device complies with state law and was reviewed during legislative discussions regarding restraint methods.

“It’s designed to keep the people in custody safe, keep officers safe, reduce liability and reduce damage to property,” Koch said.

Council members unanimously approved accepting the scholarship funding, which will allow the department to purchase its own WRAP system rather than relying on neighboring agencies.

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© 2026 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash.. Visit www.columbiabasinherald.com.
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