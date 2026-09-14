Police training retention checklist: Will your officers’ skills hold up?

Editor’s Note: This article is part of Police1’s Training Week, which explores how agencies can improve knowledge retention, prevent skill decay and ensure officers can apply what they’ve learned under pressure. Thanks to our Training Week sponsor, T4E.

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Strong performance at the end of a training day does not necessarily mean the learning will last.

Effective training prepares officers to recognize when a skill is needed, retrieve it after time has passed and adapt it when the situation does not look exactly like the drill.

“From training to performance: A trainer’s guide to building skills that stick” is designed as a practical tool for strengthening retention and connecting training with observable field performance. It focuses on three key questions:



Which skills and skill components are most likely to decay?

Does training require officers to recognize, retrieve and safely adapt skills under unfamiliar conditions?

How will trainers determine whether learning lasted and transferred to the field?

The checklist gives trainers a simple way to evaluate their approach before, during and after training — and plan the follow-up needed to keep priority skills sharp.

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