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Police training retention checklist: Will your officers’ skills hold up?

This trainer’s guide offers a practical framework for building skills officers can retain, adapt and apply when real-world situations do not look like the drill

September 14, 2026 10:14 AM • 
Police1 Staff
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Editor’s Note: This article is part of Police1’s Training Week, which explores how agencies can improve knowledge retention, prevent skill decay and ensure officers can apply what they’ve learned under pressure. Thanks to our Training Week sponsor, T4E.

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Strong performance at the end of a training day does not necessarily mean the learning will last.

Effective training prepares officers to recognize when a skill is needed, retrieve it after time has passed and adapt it when the situation does not look exactly like the drill.

“From training to performance: A trainer’s guide to building skills that stick” is designed as a practical tool for strengthening retention and connecting training with observable field performance. It focuses on three key questions:

  • Which skills and skill components are most likely to decay?
  • Does training require officers to recognize, retrieve and safely adapt skills under unfamiliar conditions?
  • How will trainers determine whether learning lasted and transferred to the field?

The checklist gives trainers a simple way to evaluate their approach before, during and after training — and plan the follow-up needed to keep priority skills sharp.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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