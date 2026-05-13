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Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events

Texas DPS secures $3.2M in drone mitigation technology ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

New counter-UAS systems funded through a FEMA grant will help Texas DPS detect, track and mitigate unauthorized drones during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and other events

May 13, 2026 01:21 AM • 
Police1 Staff
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Photo/Texas DPS

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety has secured approximately $3.2 million in FEMA grant funding to acquire drone mitigation technology ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a department announcement.

The funding will support the deployment of advanced counter-UAS technology designed to detect, track and mitigate unauthorized or potentially dangerous drone activity around major events and critical infrastructure.

“Major international events like the FIFA World Cup bring millions of visitors to Texas and place incredible demands on public safety and critical infrastructure protection,” DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin said in a statement. “DPS is fully committed to using every available resource — including advanced drone mitigation technology — to safeguard Texans, secure key venues and infrastructure. Let me be very clear, we will not hesitate to act against threats that put public safety at risk.”

Dallas and Houston are among the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and DPS said the technology will help protect large crowds, restricted airspace and critical infrastructure surrounding venues in both cities, as well as future large-scale events statewide.

According to DPS, the system will support both stationary and mobile deployments, allowing operators to monitor airspace from fixed sites or while moving between locations. The technology uses radio-frequency monitoring and federally mandated remote identification signals to detect and track unmanned aircraft systems in real time.

In addition to identifying drones, the system will include mitigation capabilities intended to safely disrupt or take control of unauthorized drones that pose threats to public safety, emergency response operations or critical infrastructure, DPS said. The agency noted all operations will comply with federal law and oversight requirements.

“As drone activity continues to increase, having the ability to detect, track and mitigate unauthorized drones is critical to protecting large crowds and emergency operations,” DPS Chief Pilot of Aircraft Operations Stacy Holland said. “We strongly encourage all drone operators to follow FAA regulations, properly register their aircraft and understand flight restrictions before taking to the skies.”

DPS personnel assigned to the program will complete specialized counter-UAS training conducted by the FBI. The training focuses on lawful mitigation operations, system use and coordinated responses during high-profile events.

The agency said the initiative aligns with recent federal action expanding counter-drone authority for state, local, tribal and territorial law enforcement agencies. Provisions included in the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act extended authority related to the detection and mitigation of drones that pose safety or security threats while establishing federal standards for approved counter-UAS operations.

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
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