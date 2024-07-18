Ask Tung: What is an ideal workout for police officers?

Editor’s Note: Join Lexipol, Police1 and our partners for First Responder Wellness Week from March 23-27, 2026. Each day, we’ll provide webinars, articles, videos and more, all within the overarching theme of being “Total Wellness. True Readiness.” Register for five wellness webinars now.

In “Ask Tung,” Commander Eric Tung shares practical insights on fitness, wellness and leadership to help officers succeed on and off duty. Have a question? Contact Tung on Instagram @bluegritwellness or bluegritwellness@gmail.com.

Q: What is an ideal workout for police officers?

Eric Tung: I will fight the desire to make this a complex answer. For first responders to be able to handle whatever the needs of the job may be on the day-to-day or “The Day,” it takes more than general activity. It takes strength training, cardio, functional movement and a decent awareness of defensive tactics or combatives like Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

However, since nicer weather is upon us, I will challenge myself to make the answer a specific thing that hits on many levels to foster heightened general wellness: Go ruck!

What is rucking?

Simply put, it’s throwing some weight in a pack and walking. Simple as that. It’s cardio training with built-in resistance training. If you don’t like exercising for a long time — great! Just add more weight or jog/run and you don’t have to do it as long!

Not sure where to start? It’s easy! Watch Tung explain how he gets ready to go rucking:

Benefits of rucking

Translation to work: In police work, we are generally carrying a good deal of weight. By training weighted carries on our body (backpack), we can purposefully condition ourselves to aid our core, backs, glutes, etc. to build a robust base. Running a K-9 track with an AR slung in front of you will teach you the value of this quickly.

Accessibility: If you can put on a backpack and walk, you can do this. You can toggle the weight up or down to reach a desired difficulty level.

Convenience: Going on the above point, you can do this anywhere. You can do it outside in any residential, commercial, city or country road. You can do it indoors, like a mall or in stairwells. You can even do it on a treadmill in a gym.

Multi-prong fitness: It’s cardio, resistance, nearly total body and functional.

Go outside: Even if you are an active gym-goer, rucking offers an easy opportunity for outdoor exercise. Getting fresh air and connecting with nature are increasingly recognized health opportunities.

What do I use?

As stated earlier, it doesn’t take much. An old pack with some weight (bags of flour, sand, etc.) will do. Many companies offer specialized durable packs (with thick straps) and plate weights. This not only promotes comfort but also holds weight closer to your body, which reduces bounce and potential strain.

Things to consider

As you increase in weight, you will want to make sure your pack is strong enough. You don’t want torn straps or the bottom ripping out. As your pack gets heavier, the straps may dig into your shoulders, which is another reason to consider a thick strapped pack designed for this activity.

If you are designing your own pack, try to position the weight closest to your body and make sure it is balanced (left/right). This will promote even stride and balance on each side of your body. Also, if you are using an odd shape like a dumbbell or kettlebell, consider using towels to stuff the pack full. This will also reduce bounce and keep things from sliding into imbalance.

Just like many modalities of exercise, this can be adapted to an interval or circuit-type work. While there are many benefits to doing “steady-state” cardio, you could do a “sprint” or speed walk up a hill with a heavy pack in between sets of pull-ups or bench presses. This is a great way to keep your heart rate up, shorten your workout time and keep you from doom-scrolling when you should be working out!

Like anything, ease in. Your body will adapt to stressors, but gradual is good. Your ankles may not be conditioned to take on a lot of extra weight. With that in mind, you may elect for a mid or high-ankle hiking boot or shoe to help with support. Also, if you jump up in weight, you may end up overcompensating or sacrificing your posture — which is not the goal! Mind your posture. Aim for a neutral spine with a slight forward lean if you are managing the weight.

As always, consult a medical professional if you are unsure. Start slowly, focus on what is fun for you (weight, duration, environment) to help with complicity and stick with it to build it into habit.

Get outside, get moving and let me know what you think!

Send me a line with your thoughts, feedback and questions to @bluegritwellness on Instagram or bluegritwellness@kentwa.gov.

Commander Tung, out!

NEXT: You don’t need a fitness club membership to access impactful equipment. Let’s explore some featured workout equipment that can easily be bought online: