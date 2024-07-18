REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
First Responder Wellness Week

Ask Tung: What is an ideal workout for police officers?

Rucking, with its blend of cardio and resistance training, prepares officers for the physical demands of the job

July 18, 2024 09:07 AM • 
Eric Tung
Healthy lifestyle

As you increase in weight, you will want to make sure your pack is strong enough.

Photo/Getty Images

Editor’s Note: Join Lexipol, Police1 and our partners for First Responder Wellness Week from March 23-27, 2026. Each day, we’ll provide webinars, articles, videos and more, all within the overarching theme of being “Total Wellness. True Readiness.” Register for five wellness webinars now.

In “Ask Tung,” Commander Eric Tung shares practical insights on fitness, wellness and leadership to help officers succeed on and off duty. Have a question? Contact Tung on Instagram @bluegritwellness or bluegritwellness@gmail.com.

Q: What is an ideal workout for police officers?

Eric Tung: I will fight the desire to make this a complex answer. For first responders to be able to handle whatever the needs of the job may be on the day-to-day or “The Day,” it takes more than general activity. It takes strength training, cardio, functional movement and a decent awareness of defensive tactics or combatives like Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

However, since nicer weather is upon us, I will challenge myself to make the answer a specific thing that hits on many levels to foster heightened general wellness: Go ruck!

What is rucking?

Simply put, it’s throwing some weight in a pack and walking. Simple as that. It’s cardio training with built-in resistance training. If you don’t like exercising for a long time — great! Just add more weight or jog/run and you don’t have to do it as long!

Not sure where to start? It’s easy! Watch Tung explain how he gets ready to go rucking:

Benefits of rucking

Translation to work: In police work, we are generally carrying a good deal of weight. By training weighted carries on our body (backpack), we can purposefully condition ourselves to aid our core, backs, glutes, etc. to build a robust base. Running a K-9 track with an AR slung in front of you will teach you the value of this quickly.

Accessibility: If you can put on a backpack and walk, you can do this. You can toggle the weight up or down to reach a desired difficulty level.

Convenience: Going on the above point, you can do this anywhere. You can do it outside in any residential, commercial, city or country road. You can do it indoors, like a mall or in stairwells. You can even do it on a treadmill in a gym.

Multi-prong fitness: It’s cardio, resistance, nearly total body and functional.

Go outside: Even if you are an active gym-goer, rucking offers an easy opportunity for outdoor exercise. Getting fresh air and connecting with nature are increasingly recognized health opportunities.

What do I use?

As stated earlier, it doesn’t take much. An old pack with some weight (bags of flour, sand, etc.) will do. Many companies offer specialized durable packs (with thick straps) and plate weights. This not only promotes comfort but also holds weight closer to your body, which reduces bounce and potential strain.

Things to consider

As you increase in weight, you will want to make sure your pack is strong enough. You don’t want torn straps or the bottom ripping out. As your pack gets heavier, the straps may dig into your shoulders, which is another reason to consider a thick strapped pack designed for this activity.

If you are designing your own pack, try to position the weight closest to your body and make sure it is balanced (left/right). This will promote even stride and balance on each side of your body. Also, if you are using an odd shape like a dumbbell or kettlebell, consider using towels to stuff the pack full. This will also reduce bounce and keep things from sliding into imbalance.

Just like many modalities of exercise, this can be adapted to an interval or circuit-type work. While there are many benefits to doing “steady-state” cardio, you could do a “sprint” or speed walk up a hill with a heavy pack in between sets of pull-ups or bench presses. This is a great way to keep your heart rate up, shorten your workout time and keep you from doom-scrolling when you should be working out!

Like anything, ease in. Your body will adapt to stressors, but gradual is good. Your ankles may not be conditioned to take on a lot of extra weight. With that in mind, you may elect for a mid or high-ankle hiking boot or shoe to help with support. Also, if you jump up in weight, you may end up overcompensating or sacrificing your posture — which is not the goal! Mind your posture. Aim for a neutral spine with a slight forward lean if you are managing the weight.

As always, consult a medical professional if you are unsure. Start slowly, focus on what is fun for you (weight, duration, environment) to help with complicity and stick with it to build it into habit.

Get outside, get moving and let me know what you think!

Send me a line with your thoughts, feedback and questions to @bluegritwellness on Instagram or bluegritwellness@kentwa.gov.

Commander Tung, out!

NEXT: You don’t need a fitness club membership to access impactful equipment. Let’s explore some featured workout equipment that can easily be bought online:

Copy of Affiliate Images (3).jpg
Stay fit without breaking the bank
Explore budget-friendly exercise equipment that fits in your home or on the go, perfect for first responders
July 10, 2024 02:02 PM
 · 
Ahmad Taha, NRP, CPT
Read more
FIRST RESPONDER WELLNESS WEEK RESOURCES
Employee wellbeing concept. Wooden blocks with physical, mental, emotional health icons. Creating employee benefits, satisfaction programs. Fostering positive work culture, employee engagement.
First Responder Wellness Week
Wellness policy checklist for public safety agencies: What to include and why it matters
A strong wellness policy moves beyond good intentions, building clear, accessible systems that support personnel before, during and after stress and critical incidents
March 26, 2026 11:56 PM
 · 
Lexipol Content Development Team
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail (7).png
First Responder Wellness Week
Your greatest asset isn’t equipment — it’s your people
A candid conversation with Gordon Graham on wellness, leadership and the habits that actually keep first responders going
March 24, 2026 03:34 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
Law Enforcement-Policies
First Responder Wellness Week
First-year officers: The fitness drop you don’t see coming
The transition from academy to patrol can erode fitness fast. Here’s how officers can maintain tactical readiness during their first year
March 24, 2026 09:30 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
ChatGPT Image Mar 23, 2026, 03_29_27 PM.png
First Responder Wellness Week
From uniform to home life: Officers share how they ‘clock out’
The Police1 community reveals simple but effective ways to mentally and emotionally clock out after every shift — from guided imagery to Jimmy Buffett
March 23, 2026 07:05 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Inside Fairplay Police Department's sleeping quarters
First Responder Wellness Week
48-hour shifts, guaranteed rest: How a Colo. PD is prioritizing officer wellness
The Fairplay Police Department’s approach blends a 48/96 schedule with structured rest rules to improve retention and reduce burnout
March 23, 2026 05:13 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Total Wellness Readiness Checklist
First Responder Wellness Week
Total wellness readiness checklist for first responders
Track the daily habits that support operational readiness, performance and long-term health
March 20, 2026 01:57 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Load More

First Responder Wellness Week Fitness & Health Off Duty
Eric Tung
Eric Tung
Commander Eric Tung has been an active police officer for 18 years in Washington State. He currently oversees patrol operations and his department’s wellness and peer support programs. He has led and innovated recruiting, hiring, training, community engagement, civil disturbance and field training programs.

Eric develops wellness and leadership content, shared through his free newsletter available at bluegritwellness.com, Blue Grit Radio: The Police Performance Podcast, and @bluegritwellness on Instagram. He speaks and provides training to promote effective police culture through mindset, leadership and team resilience. He is a member of The Curve, promoting positive leadership to advance policing.