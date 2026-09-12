Report writing is reshaping the patrol shift

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s “What Cops Want in 2026" report, featuring findings and analysis from our 2026 State of the Industry survey. Download the complete report by completing the “Access this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

Every year, Police1’s “What Cops Want” survey gives patrol officers a rare opportunity to speak plainly about the realities of their shifts in hopes of bringing meaningful change to their agency. This year’s edition, “Life on Shift,” drew responses from 1,777 sworn officers across the country, representing departments of every size and jurisdiction. The findings paint a vivid, at times troubling, portrait of what a patrol shift actually looks like in 2026. This reality is sometimes forgotten as we move up the ranks and out of patrol operations.

And tucked inside this report is a problem that rarely makes headlines. It is something that nearly every command staff member complains about, but rarely does anything to fix. It is a problem that steadily erodes officer effectiveness, morale and safety: the crushing administrative burden of report writing.

How much time officers are actually spending on paperwork

Survey respondents were asked how much of a typical shift they spend completing reports and required documentation.

Most officers are spending a significant portion of their shift on report writing. Nearly 70% report spending at least an hour on documentation, with more than one-quarter spending two hours or more.

The gap between what officers say about their ideal shift and what is happening is striking. When asked how they would divide their time in a perfect world, officers most commonly said they wanted report writing and administration to consume only about 10%–20% of their shift. On their last actual shift, however, most reported that administrative work had crowded out proactive policing almost entirely.

Interrupted, incomplete and staying late

The report-writing problem does not just affect the volume of time spent on writing; it affects the quality of the entire workload of an officer and the stability of the officer’s life outside the job.

When asked how often officers are interrupted during report writing to respond to new calls, 40% said “often” and 11% said “always,” while 10% rarely experience interruptions.

This means that for the vast majority of patrol officers, writing a report is not a contained, focused task as it should be, but a constant exercise in context-switching — picking up and dropping off a document every time the radio crackles with a new call.

The downstream consequence is predictable: officers fall behind. Nearly half report staying late at least weekly to finish reports.

This matters for officer wellness in ways that extend well beyond inconvenience. Officers who contributed open-ended responses to our survey described a creeping exhaustion from the combination of back-to-back calls and the report burden that trails each one.

One officer noted flatly that: “The days of handling a call, typing a report and clearing the scene in under 25 minutes are over.”

The cognitive load of report writing

The complexity of modern calls, combined with documentation requirements that have expanded year after year, has fundamentally changed the math on where and how an officer spends their time.

As a report writing trainer, I have seen that officers who are given uninterrupted time to write, time to think, time to reconstruct the sequence of events and time to choose their words deliberately, produce reports that are more accurate, complete and defensible.

Furthermore, research on human memory offers an underappreciated insight. In 2010, the FBI released its January Law Enforcement Bulletin and reiterated that officers are not being careless when waiting to write. They are being asked to perform a cognitively demanding task of accurate narrative reconstruction and requiring them to perform this after a stressful event or at the end of a shift means asking them to do so when their cognitive resources are most depleted.

What is slowing officers down

Officers consistently pointed to a few recurring issues slowing report writing, led by duplicate data entry and slow or unreliable systems, with template and autofill problems also contributing.

Officers described entering the same information multiple times across different platforms that do not talk to each other. CAD systems, records management systems, body-worn camera tagging interfaces and arrest processing software each require separate entry.

Several officers described spending hours after an arrest on booking paperwork before they could return to patrol. Others described records management systems so poorly designed that they require more time than pen and paper would have taken.

One supervisor characterized his experience bluntly: “I am not a cop anymore. I am a mobile data entry specialist with a gun.”

The frustration is not just with volume — it is with redundancy and wasted time. Officers reported writing full reports for incidents that warranted only a CAD notation, filling in fields that serve no apparent operational purpose and navigating templates so poorly designed that finding the right option takes longer than writing a narrative from scratch.

The proactive policing connection

The report writing burden does not exist in isolation. It is directly connected to the survey’s findings on proactive policing.

When officers were asked what percentage of their shift is available for proactive work, 12% reported 0–5% and another 19% reported 6–15%. Taken together, nearly one-third of officers have little to no capacity for officer-initiated work during a given shift.

The biggest barrier to proactive policing, according to respondents, is call volume, but the second most commonly cited barrier is report and administrative workload. These two pressures are often related: high call volume generates documentation, and documentation consumes the time that would otherwise allow officers to get ahead of crime rather than simply respond to it.

What agencies can do Six practical moves agencies can make, based on what officers actually told us about paperwork and reporting. Tap each item to read the full recommendation Invest in integrated, officer-designed reporting systems The most commonly cited frustration is duplicate data entry across systems that don't communicate. Agencies should prioritize records management and CAD platforms that share data natively, eliminating the need for officers to re-enter the same information multiple times. Critically, experienced front-line officers should be included in procurement decisions, since they can provide real insight into what's needed. Expand field reporting capability A substantial number of officers reported limited or no ability to complete reports in the field, requiring them to return to the station. Equipping vehicles with functional, connected mobile data terminals, or enabling officers to partially complete reports on tablets from a scene, directly reduces the time gap between clearing a call and filing a report, and decreases the likelihood of interruption. Explore AI-assisted report drafting A number of respondents specifically mentioned AI tools integrated with body-worn cameras as a promising avenue. Products that can help draft a narrative summary from camera footage will reduce officers' report writing time. Audit what is actually required Many officers reported being required to complete full written reports for incidents that didn't warrant them, including minor civil matters, informational contacts, and low-level calls with no investigative value. Agencies should conduct a systematic review of what triggers a required report, and whether those thresholds are calibrated appropriately to meet the demands of their agency. Expand online and self-reporting options A recurring theme in both the quantitative and qualitative responses was the desire for more incidents to be handled through online reporting portals, rather than requiring an officer to respond in person and generate a full report. Cold property crimes with no suspect information, minor traffic incidents, and informational calls are natural candidates. Agencies that have already implemented these systems report meaningful reductions in officer workload without a corresponding drop in service quality. Protect report-writing time Several officers suggested structural solutions, like overlap shifts that give outgoing officers a window to complete reports before leaving. This protection must go beyond scheduling. The practice of requiring officers to complete all reports the same day, while administratively tidy, is not always consistent with what we know about memory and cognitive function. Changing policy to allow officers to wait until the next day for non-critical, non-time-sensitive incidents will allow officers a brief recovery period. This is a conversation we have not yet had at scale, but it is far overdue.

The leadership gap

Running beneath the survey’s report writing findings is a broader theme that appeared in hundreds of free-text responses: officers feel that agency leadership does not understand what patrol actually looks like in 2026.

Eighty-four percent of respondents said they believe senior leadership periodically working a full patrol shift would have a positive effect and help them see what is actually happening on the street.

The report writing burden is, at its core, a leadership problem as much as a technology problem. Policies that require redundant documentation, procurement decisions that prioritize administrative visibility over officer usability and staffing models that leave officers no buffer time between calls are choices made at the organizational level. Officers on patrol are living with the consequences.

This year’s survey is eye-opening. The officers who completed it were clear about what is happening, clear about what is causing it and, in many cases, clear about what they believe would help. The question is whether agency leaders are listening — and whether they are willing to get out from behind their desks long enough to see it for themselves.

Download your copy of Police1’s “What Cops Want in 2026" report by completing the “Access this Police1 Resource” box on this page!