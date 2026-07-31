Photos: N.J cop dons shrub camouflage to nab more than 70 distracted drivers

By Rebecca Heath | NJ.com

nj.com

DUNELLEN, N.J. — A Middlesex County police department used an officer disguised as a shrub to crack down on distracted driving Wednesday, issuing 74 citations.

The Dunellen Police Department conducted a distracted driving enforcement operation on the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, an area with heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic, according to a Facebook post.

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The goal was to enforce New Jersey’s handheld cellphone law and increase safety in the community.

Police issued the 74 citations during a six-hour span.

“Our ‘shrub’ was busy,” the department said in the post.

“Let this be a reminder: That text or notification can wait. Keep your eyes on the road, not your screen!” police added.

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