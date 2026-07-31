Photos: N.J cop dons shrub camouflage to nab more than 70 distracted drivers
“Let this be a reminder: That text or notification can wait. Keep your eyes on the road, not your screen!” the Dunellen Borough Police Department stated
Dunellen Borough Police Department
Dunellen Borough Police Department
Dunellen Borough Police Department
Dunellen Borough Police Department
Dunellen Borough Police Department
Dunellen Borough Police Department
Dunellen Borough Police Department
By Rebecca Heath | NJ.com
nj.com
DUNELLEN, N.J. — A Middlesex County police department used an officer disguised as a shrub to crack down on distracted driving Wednesday, issuing 74 citations.
The Dunellen Police Department conducted a distracted driving enforcement operation on the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, an area with heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic, according to a Facebook post.
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The goal was to enforce New Jersey’s handheld cellphone law and increase safety in the community.
Police issued the 74 citations during a six-hour span.
“Our ‘shrub’ was busy,” the department said in the post.
“Let this be a reminder: That text or notification can wait. Keep your eyes on the road, not your screen!” police added.
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