‘What policing is about': Conn. PD shares encouraging note from young girl

By Christine Dempsey

Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.

HARTFORD — At a time of tension between police and some in the Hartford community, a note from a little girl meant a lot.

So the Hartford Police Department celebrated on social media a child’s homemade card and a letter from her mother thanking an officer for an act of kindness.

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Earlier this month, Officer Christopher Vanwey saw the look of disappointment on a girl’s face when she wasn’t able to catch a T-shirt from the mascot at a Wolf Pack hockey game, the mom wrote in the letter.

Vanwey got the girl a toy and a soccer ball and “made my daughter’s day,” she wrote.

With different colored crayons, the girl wrote, “You are very thoughtful...Thank you for the Hockey toy and the Soccer ball.”

Under the title “Small Moments, Big Impact,” police posted pictures of the card, letter and one of a smiling Vanwey, displaying them on Facebook, Instagram and X. The post included a song by Paradise, “Moments We Live For.”

“That simple act of kindness meant everything to the family, who shared that the moment helped teach their children about compassion and the positive role police officers play in the community,” the post read.

“This is what policing is about — showing up, paying attention, and making a difference when it matters most.”

The letter comes at a time when police are being harshly criticized by some in the community over the police shooting deaths of two armed men said to be experiencing mental health episodes. People have called for the termination of the officers who fired the fatal shots, and have held protests.

The police union, which has criticized the city administration for not throwing its support behind the Police Department , shared the post.

“After a record-breaking 2025 where Hartford saw its lowest murder rate in 40 years and shootings dropped dramatically thanks to your hard work, we know the job never stops,” the union said in the share. “You’re out there every day responding to mental health crises, addiction, homelessness, and the calls no one else answers — because that’s what policing is about in our city.”

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