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Mo. PD discovers fentanyl in Barbie dolls sold at discount store

The Independence Police Department announced it had recovered five dolls that were potentially contaminated by fentanyl

March 28, 2026 07:00 AM

By Caroline Zimmerman
The Kansas City Star

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — After discovering several Barbie dolls at a local discount store may have been contaminated with fentanyl, the Independence Police Department says all the tainted dolls have been recovered.

The Independence Police Department announced the recovery of the five potentially contaminated dolls on its Facebook page.

In the social media post, the department said investigators were contacted by employees at Cargo Largo, 3232 South Nolan Road, just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday regarding a “suspicious powder substance” found in the package of a Barbie doll.

Officers determined the substance was fentanyl, and later found that five contaminated dolls had been sold, the post said.

The dolls themselves were not contaminated with fentanyl, according to investigators, but the substance was found taped inside the back of the toy’s packaging.

Investigators do not believe any other compromised dolls were sent to other retailers, the post said. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

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