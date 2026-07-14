What cops want in their patrol vehicles: More room, better seats and safer storage

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Vehicles Week, which explores how patrol vehicles have become one of the most important tools officers use every shift. Throughout the series, we’ll examine vehicle interiors, fleet trends, officer feedback and practical resources to better understand how today’s patrol vehicles are evolving to support policing. Thanks to our Vehicles Week sponsor, Setina.

A patrol vehicle may begin as a standard SUV, sedan or truck, but it rarely stays that way.

Add a computer, radio controls, weapon mounts, a partition, emergency equipment and an officer wearing a duty belt or vest, and the available workspace disappears quickly.

In a recent Police1 survey, readers were asked what they would change if they could redesign their patrol vehicle. The results pointed to one overarching concern: Patrol vehicle interiors are not keeping pace with the amount of equipment officers carry or the time they spend behind the wheel.

Officers want a cabin designed around their gear

When asked which single aspect of their patrol vehicle they would improve first, respondents selected:



Better seating and ergonomics: 27%

More interior space: 17%

Better console and workspace layout: 16%

Better equipment storage: 13%

Better MDT or computer placement: 13%

Combined, 44% chose either seating and ergonomics or additional interior space.

That concern appeared throughout the survey. When asked which feature is most overlooked in today’s patrol vehicles, seating and comfort ranked first by a wide margin, selected by 37% of respondents. Console layout and technology integration tied for second at 13% each, followed closely by cargo organization.

Several respondents said vehicle seats and seat belts should be designed specifically for officers wearing holsters, vests and other equipment. Others asked for wider seats, more legroom, additional adjustability and enough room to recline or stretch during a long shift.

One respondent called for “a seat and seat belt system designed to work better with a holster and external vest.” Another wanted seats that could be adjusted “just like an expensive office chair.”

The issue extends beyond comfort. A cramped driving position can make it difficult to reach equipment, buckle a seat belt or exit the vehicle quickly. As one respondent explained, “As load-bearing vests become more common, officers are out-sizing their workspace.”

| RELATED: Inside today’s patrol car: How the officer’s workspace is evolving

Patrol rifles remain the biggest access challenge

Equipment access emerged as another persistent problem.

When asked which piece of equipment is the biggest hassle to access during a shift, 38% selected the patrol rifle — nearly three times the share of any other individual response. Less-lethal tools followed at 11%, while 10% selected the MDT or computer.

Nearly half of respondents identified either the patrol rifle or less-lethal equipment as the most difficult item to reach. By comparison, 14% said nothing in their vehicle was difficult to access.

The write-in responses reflected frustration with weapon mounts that consume valuable space or place rifles in awkward positions. Suggested solutions included front-mounted rifle racks, lockable pullout drawers and standardized storage systems built into the vehicle.

One respondent requested “easily accessible interior-mounted long weapon storage,” while another suggested “lockable pullout drawers for the rifle and other equipment.”

Other respondents noted that medical supplies, traffic equipment, personal gear and specialized tools can be just as difficult to organize. For officers assigned to drone, search-and-rescue or other specialty duties, the standard patrol vehicle may offer little room for the additional equipment their assignments require.

| RELATED: Why every patrol officer should have a rifle

Safety takes priority when agencies purchase new vehicles

When respondents were asked what agencies should prioritize when buying new patrol vehicles, officer safety ranked first:



Officer safety: 29%

Comfort and ergonomics: 24%

Better technology integration: 14%

Reliability: 11%

Better interior organization: 10%

More cargo or storage space: 5%

More workspace: 5%

Lower operating costs: 2%

The write-in responses showed that many officers want safety built directly into the vehicle. Ballistic door panels, bullet-resistant glass and added protection around the front cabin were among the most frequently mentioned additions.

Respondents also suggested exterior cameras, always-on rear camera displays and proximity alerts that warn officers when someone approaches a parked vehicle.

One respondent requested a “sensor to alert an officer when someone is approaching a stationary vehicle,” citing the danger of being walked up on while completing reports. Another wanted an exterior 360-degree camera to improve awareness around the vehicle.

| RELATED: Leading manufacturer rolls out first police console

Better technology — without more clutter

Although technology integration ranked behind safety, comfort and ergonomics, respondents were not opposed to adding new tools. Their answers instead suggested that technology should be incorporated more thoughtfully into the vehicle.

Readers proposed integrated GPS, ALPR systems, steering-wheel push-to-talk controls, head-up displays and remotely mounted radio components that would reduce console clutter. One respondent wanted the ability to swivel the computer mount out of the passenger’s space, while another suggested an expandable writing surface attached to the MDT mount.

Others looked beyond the cabin, proposing drone integration, thermal imaging and vehicle-mounted cameras that could give officers more information before they arrive at a call.

The common thread was not simply adding another screen or device. Officers want technology positioned where it can be used safely without restricting movement, obstructing visibility or taking away space needed for essential equipment.

The results reinforce that the patrol vehicle’s most important feature is not any single piece of technology. It is the officer’s ability to work safely and effectively inside it.

Whether agencies are replacing an aging fleet or outfitting new vehicles, the survey responses point to a straightforward starting place: Build the interior around the officer, the equipment they carry and the work they perform every shift.

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