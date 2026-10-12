Retired San Francisco PD deputy chief killed in suspected murder-suicide by retired officer husband

SAN FRANCISCO — Two retired San Francisco Police officers and their adult daughter were killed in a suspected murder-suicide, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The three were found dead in their Marin County home on Oct. 11.

Kevin Mannix, a retired sergeant, is suspected of shooting and killing his estranged wife, Ann Mannix, a retired deputy chief and their youngest daughter, Katie, 24, before killing himself, sources familiar with the investigation told the Chronicle.

The investigation unfolded when Marin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired inside a home. Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with the caller, who had safely exited the home.

Ann Mannix became deputy chief of the SFPD Field Operations Bureau in 2018 after becoming the first woman to join the department’s SWAT team, the Chronicle reported. She was assigned to oversee the Special Operations Bureau in 2019. Kevin Mannix retired from the department in 2018 after 27 years on the force.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office stated that the investigation into the shooting incident was in the early stages and that more details would be released as it continued.