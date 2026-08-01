Mass. law sets aside state funding to cover medical, trauma care for retired K-9s

By Liesel Nygard

masslive.com

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey signed Dakota’s Law Tuesday, creating a specialized fund to cover medical and trauma-related care for the state’s retired police and military dogs.

The legislation establishes the Retired Police and Military K9 Care Fund, shifting the financial burden of post-service veterinary care away from individual handlers, police departments and private donors, according to an announcement from the K9 PTSD Research Center.

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The measure passed as an amendment to the state’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget. State Sen. Kelly A. Dooner, R-3rd Bristol / Plymouth, advanced the legislation, which received unanimous support in the Senate before securing House approval and landing on the governor’s desk. State Rep. Steven George Xiarhos , R-5th Barnstable, introduced the initial legislation and advocated for the measure across multiple legislative sessions.

The law takes its name from Dakota, a police K9 who assisted law enforcement following the Boston Marathon bombings. Dakota suffered from lasting physical and psychological effects after his retirement and died on Oct. 7, 2022.

Following the dog’s death, his handler, James LaMonte, wrote the initial proposal to ensure retired working dogs would receive ongoing support. LaMonte serves as the founding director of the K9 PTSD Research Center, a Massachusetts -based nonprofit that provides individualized care and rehabilitation for retired working dogs experiencing service-related trauma.

“Dakota gave everything he had in service to the people of Massachusetts,” said LaMonte in a statement. “When his duty ended, the responsibility for his medical care and well-being did not end. Dakota’s Law means that the K9 heroes who protected our communities will now have support, dignity, and care during their retirement. Dakota’s legacy will live on through every retired K9 this law helps.”

The legislation formally recognizes working K9s as trained public servants that detect explosives, locate missing people and protect communities, rather than treating the animals as department property. By establishing the new fund, Massachusetts ensures these working dogs receive ongoing treatment for both physical injuries and canine post-traumatic stress disorder incurred during their deployment.

The legislation represents a critical shift in how law enforcement agencies manage the post-service care for animals that face dangerous situations alongside human officers.

“This law carries Dakota’s name, but it belongs to every K9 hero who has ever served,” LaMonte said. “They stood beside their handler during their most dangerous moments of service. We now have a responsibility to stand beside them when their service is complete.”

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