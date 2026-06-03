PETA requests Mich. PD K-9s be replaced with technology after dog stabbed in head by suspect

By Bradley Massman

mlive.com

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Animal rights group PETA is asking the Grand Rapids Police Department to replace its police dogs with technology after a K-9 was stabbed on duty on Saturday, May 30.

The K-9, Digo, suffered a stab wound to the head while trying to apprehend a man who was later shot and killed by police. The man has not been identified as of Tuesday.

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“Digo is not the only K-9 who has been injured in the line of duty, but he’s among the few who have survived,” PETA organizers wrote in a letter to interim Grand Rapids police Chief Joe Trigg. “Unlike their human counterparts, K-9s do not sign up to risk their lives.”

PETA wants the department to phase out and replace K-9s with state-of-the-art policing technology, such as tactical robots, drones and portable mass spectrometers.

The incident in question began Satruday afternoon in the 1000 block of Alpine Avenue NW when officers responded to a report that a man threatened family members with a knife.

The man came out of a house and allegedly threw a lit Molotov cocktail at police, which set a patrol car on fire. The man ran from the house while police tried to negotiate with him.

He allegedly tried to carjack a motorist at knifepoint, but was unsuccessful. He also attempted to enter another house before fleeing through the neighborhood, police said.

Police released the dog to try and subdue the man. The man was fatally shot after charging at officers with a knife, police said.

Marks on Digo’s tactical vest indicated the injuries could have potentially been fatal.

“Police officers choose to take on the daily risks of their duties, but dogs like Digo don’t have a choice,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch.

This is the second deadly police shooting in four months that involved a police dog.

In mid-February, officers pursued Da’Quain Johnson, who was fleeing on a bicycle, because they believed he might have a gun and was on parole.

Johnson fell off his bike after he entered an apartment complex parking lot.

Officers released a police dog that latched onto Johnson.

Johnson was fatally shot after an officer saw him point a gun at the officer’s face. The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office later cleared both officers of any criminal wrongdoing.

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