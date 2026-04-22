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Calif. law requiring federal officers to wear identification blocked by federal appeals court

The law is likely unconstitutional, as it attempted to directly regulate a federal agency in violation of the Supremacy Clause, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled

April 22, 2026 05:54 PM • 
Joanna Putman
ICE

FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. Advocacy groups and unions are pressuring Marriott, MGM and others not to house migrants who have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. But the U.S. government says it sometimes needs bed space, and if hotels don’t help it might have to split up families. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Gregory Bull/AP

PASADENA, Calif. — A federal appeals court has ruled against California’s law that aimed to require federal officers to wear identification while carrying out operations, The Washington Times reported.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on April 22 that the state was trying to regulate federal law enforcement officers, putting the law in violation of the Constitution.

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A lower court had already issued a block on a similar law that barred federal agents from wearing masks while on duty, finding that the law illegally singled out federal officers, the Washington Times reported. That court upheld the identification requirement, finding it did not discriminate against federal agencies.

The appeals court, however, found that the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution bars California law from regulating federal agencies.

“The Supremacy Clause forbids the state from enforcing such legislation ... ” wrote Judge Mark Bennett. “Because Section 10 of the No Vigilantes Act attempts to directly regulate the United States, we conclude that it is likely unconstitutional.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com