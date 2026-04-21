REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Use of Force

Qualified immunity for officer denied after appeals court finds use of force ‘unreasonable’ in fatal OIS

The court stated that the hatchet-wielding man was at least 25 feet away when a Chesterfield County officer fired, ruling that the suspect did not pose an immediate threat

April 21, 2026 12:40 PM • 
Joanna Putman

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A U.S. appeals court ruled a Chesterfield officer who fatally shot a hatchet-wielding man in 2023 is not entitled to qualified immunity, WWBT reported.

The incident began when Charles Byers attempted to break into homes after being released from a hospital during a mental health crisis. A Chesterfield officer arrived, and after spotting him holding a hatchet, drew her handgun and ordered the Byers to drop it, WWBT reported.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

Officer Gordon Painter arrived at the scene soon after. He then also began ordering Byers to drop the hatchet as Byers approached him.

Video shows the first officer switching to a TASER. Byers stopped approaching the officers but refused to drop the hatchet. He began to walk backwards, still holding the weapon.

Byers continued to walk backwards away from the officers. A TASER deployment was ineffective. After Byers contined to ignore instructions to drop the hatchet, Painter fired multiple shots, fatally striking Byers.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit affirmed a lower court’s denialof qualified immunity for Painter,allowing a lawsuit against him to proceed,The court found the alleged use of force could be considered “unreasonable” under the Fourth Amendment.

“Neither the allegations in the complaint nor the body camera video indicates that Byers ever moved toward the officers with the hatchet once he began backing away from them,” the appeals court said. “Similarly, neither the allegations nor the video suggests that Byers took any action to throw the hatchet at the officers or to use it in another threatening manner.”

The court stated that Byers was at least 25 feet away from the officers and backing away when Painter fired. It concluded that Byers “did not pose a threat to the officers or to others in the moments immediately before he was shot.”

In 2024, the Chesterfield County Police Department stated that it stood by the actions of its officers in the incident.

Trending
LAPD Man Blinded
Less Lethal
L.A. ordered to pay $11.8M to man blinded in one eye by less lethal projectile
The man was struck in the eye as the LAPD was working to disperse crowds celebrating the L.A. Dodgers 2020 World Series win
April 20, 2026 11:30 AM
Screenshot 2026-04-20 101616.png
Body Camera
BWC video shows fatal shooting of Chicago officer by her colleague
Video shows then-officer Carlos Baker firing the shot that killed Officer Krystal Rivera as the two pursued a suspect into an apartment
April 20, 2026 10:34 AM
622890446_1315927780562799_6663231022066504329_n.jpg
Police1 Grants
Baltimore to use $1M in grant funding for 911 diversion program
The program’s primary purpose is to redirect suicidal calls from emergency responders to mental health professionals
April 20, 2026 05:26 PM
LeMay
Officer Down
Okla. deputy killed, police chief wounded in ambush shooting and hours-long standoff
A man inside a home shot at officers immediately as they arrived to perform a welfare check in Wister; LeFlore County Deputy Thomas “Walker” LeMay was killed in the shootout
April 21, 2026 09:58 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
AI-Dashboards-1-1536x864.jpg
Inventory Management Software
Collective Data unveils embedded AI capabilities at NAFA 2026
The new enhancements integrate AI directly into existing system workflows, positioning intelligence as a core component of daily operations rather than a standalone add-on
April 15, 2026 03:59 PM

Body Camera Legal Officer-Involved Shootings Use of Force
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com