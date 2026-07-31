NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

Ex-deputy convicted in fatal OIS of Sonya Massey denied medical release from prison

The three-member Illinois Prisoner Review Board voted unanimously Friday to deny Sean Grayson’s application for early medical release

July 31, 2026 05:34 PM
Deputy-Shooting-911-Response

In this image from body camera video released by Illinois State Police, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, left, points his gun at Sonya Massey, who called 911 for help, before shooting and killing her inside her home in Springfield, Ill., July 6, 2024.

Illinois State Police via AP

By Cybele Mayes-Osterman
Associated Press/Report for America

CHICAGO — A former Illinois sheriff’s deputy won’t get an early medical release from his two-decade prison sentence for the fatal officer-invovled shooting of Sonya Massey inside her home after the woman called 911 about a possible prowler, state officials decided Friday.

Sean Grayson had been diagnosed with colon cancer prior to the 2024 shooting, and his attorney noted in January that the cancer had advanced to his liver and lungs.

| RELATED: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

The three-member Illinois Prisoner Review Board voted unanimously Friday to deny Grayson’s application for early medical release, Liz Mitchell, a board spokesperson, said in an email.

Grayson was convicted in October of second-degree murder. Body camera footage showed Grayson and another deputy enter Massey’s home in Springfield, Illinois. Minutes later, Grayson shot Massey in the face as she moved a pot of hot water from the stove and told him, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson was given the maximum possible sentence.

He filed for early release from prison in May, six months into his sentence, according to a copy of his application published by Capitol News Illinois. Grayson apologized for Massey’s death at his January sentencing, but in the release application, wrote she had “attacked me with a pot of boiling water.”

Daniel Fultz, an attorney who has represented Grayson, declined to comment Friday.

In a letter to the board opposing Grayson’s release, Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser said the former deputy’s medical condition was already considered at sentencing.

“To release Grayson under these circumstances would be a miscarriage of justice,” he wrote, “and an insult to Sonya Massey’s memory and family.”

Trending
Fisher
Officer Down
Ind. officer killed by fleeing suspect while deploying tire deflation device
Town Marshal Brad Fisher had served the Lynn Community for 25 years, first as a firefighter/EMT before transitioning to the role of town marshal and street supervisor
July 30, 2026 08:59 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-07-30 104357.png
Body Camera
BWC: Man stabs LASD deputy before fatal OIS
The man charged at the deputy swinging the knife just as the deputy was exiting his cruiser
July 30, 2026 11:22 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
617936436_1704131277707780_7309161103235231355_n.jpg
Police Academy
Texas police academy temporarily suspended amid state investigation
The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement launched a probe into Fort Bend County’s police academy after receiving a complaint about an ineligible cadet
July 30, 2026 11:47 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
37011782_1741544939256875_464428510367186944_n.jpg
Legal
Appeals court reinstates officer fired for misidentifying suspected gang member leaving gun in restaurant
Officer Dedier Reyes did not intentionally falsify reports related to the investigation, but rather, he “truthfully reported his mistaken recollection,” the appeals court found
July 30, 2026 11:45 AM
Company News
vb-headshot_landscape.jpg
Duty Gear
Avon Technologies plc Appoints Vasilios Brachos as Team Wendy President
Longtime ballistic helmet leader to guide next chapter of protection, innovation and growth
July 28, 2026 02:10 PM

Legal Officer-Involved Shootings