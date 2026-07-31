Ex-deputy convicted in fatal OIS of Sonya Massey denied medical release from prison

By Cybele Mayes-Osterman

Associated Press/Report for America

CHICAGO — A former Illinois sheriff’s deputy won’t get an early medical release from his two-decade prison sentence for the fatal officer-invovled shooting of Sonya Massey inside her home after the woman called 911 about a possible prowler, state officials decided Friday.

Sean Grayson had been diagnosed with colon cancer prior to the 2024 shooting, and his attorney noted in January that the cancer had advanced to his liver and lungs.

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The three-member Illinois Prisoner Review Board voted unanimously Friday to deny Grayson’s application for early medical release, Liz Mitchell, a board spokesperson, said in an email.

Grayson was convicted in October of second-degree murder. Body camera footage showed Grayson and another deputy enter Massey’s home in Springfield, Illinois. Minutes later, Grayson shot Massey in the face as she moved a pot of hot water from the stove and told him, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson was given the maximum possible sentence.

He filed for early release from prison in May, six months into his sentence, according to a copy of his application published by Capitol News Illinois. Grayson apologized for Massey’s death at his January sentencing, but in the release application, wrote she had “attacked me with a pot of boiling water.”

Daniel Fultz, an attorney who has represented Grayson, declined to comment Friday.

In a letter to the board opposing Grayson’s release, Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser said the former deputy’s medical condition was already considered at sentencing.

“To release Grayson under these circumstances would be a miscarriage of justice,” he wrote, “and an insult to Sonya Massey’s memory and family.”