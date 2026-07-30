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Ind. officer killed by fleeing suspect while deploying tire deflation device

Town Marshal Brad Fisher had served the Lynn Community for 25 years, first as a firefighter/EMT before transitioning to the role of town marshal and street supervisor

July 30, 2026 08:59 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Fisher

Officer Down Memorial Page

LYNN, Ind. — An Indiana law enforcement officer has died after being struck by a fleeing suspect vehicle while deploying a tire deflation system, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Town Marshal Brad Fisher of the Lynn Police Department responded to assist in a pursuit on July 29. A suspect in a stolen vehicle had fled a Randolph County deputy’s high-risk traffic stop.

As Fisher worked to deploy a tire deflation device, the suspect struck him before crashing into a dump truck.

Fisher was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Officer Down. The suspect was apprehended.

Fisher had served the Lynn Community for 25 years, first as a firefighter/EMT before transitioning to the role of town marshal and street supervisor.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com