Ind. officer killed by fleeing suspect while deploying tire deflation device

LYNN, Ind. — An Indiana law enforcement officer has died after being struck by a fleeing suspect vehicle while deploying a tire deflation system, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Town Marshal Brad Fisher of the Lynn Police Department responded to assist in a pursuit on July 29. A suspect in a stolen vehicle had fled a Randolph County deputy’s high-risk traffic stop.

As Fisher worked to deploy a tire deflation device, the suspect struck him before crashing into a dump truck.

Fisher was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Officer Down. The suspect was apprehended.

Fisher had served the Lynn Community for 25 years, first as a firefighter/EMT before transitioning to the role of town marshal and street supervisor.