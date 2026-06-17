Former Fla. sergeant who grabbed officer by neck enters Veterans Court program

By Angie DiMichele

South Florida Sun-Sentinel

SUNRISE, Fla. — A former Sunrise Police officer who was facing criminal charges after body-worn camera video showed him grabbing another officer by the throat during a heated encounter in 2021 has entered a Veterans Court treatment program.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sgt. Christopher Pullease in 2022 on charges of battery on an officer, tampering with evidence, assault on an officer and assault on a civilian male, stemming from a call on Nov. 19, 2021, about a fight at a convenience store.

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Body-worn camera video showed Pullease screamed at the suspect Jean Similien at the scene and pointed his pepper spray at him before a subordinate female officer pulled the sergeant away in an attempt to deescalate the situation. Pullease was then seen quickly turning around, grabbing the officer by her throat and pushing her backward into another police car.

Hours later, Pullease sent a group text message to the witness officers — a text that several officers said during the Internal Affairs investigation they took to mean they weren’t supposed to discuss what happened, according to records previously obtained by the Sun Sentinel .

“All, it is important not to air our dirty laundry to any officers that are not on this platoon, as it’s none of their business,” Pullease’s text said. “I received texts from other officers in special units and from other platoons about the last incident. I hope that everyone understands and respects this request.”

Pullease learned two months after the incident that he was being criminally investigated. He retired on Nov. 4, 2022, submitting a one-sentence memorandum to then-Chief Anthony Rosa, effective that same day.

The criminal case was proceeding to trial, but earlier this month the court granted an unopposed request from Pullease’s attorney to transfer the case to Veterans Court, where Pullease has entered the Veterans Treatment Intervention Court Program, according to court records. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the U.S. and abroad between 1996 and 2000, when he retired with an honorable discharge.

A defendant is eligible for a veterans treatment court program if he has a service-related mental health condition, traumatic brain injury, substance use disorder or psychological problem or has experienced military sexual trauma, according to Florida’s law on the programs.

Defense attorney Michael Dutko told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Tuesday that Pullease met the requirements to enter the program and is currently receiving services through the Department of Veterans Affairs “for some service-related disability issues.” If Pullease successfully completes the program, the charges will be dismissed.

Under the new law, prosecutors cannot object if a defendant files a request to transfer to Veterans Court if he or she meets the requirements and any listed victims in the case do not object, State Attorney’s Office spokesperson Paula McMahon said in an email Tuesday.

Veterans Court treatment programs typically take about 18 months to complete and if a defendant does not successfully complete the treatment program, he or she can be sent back to the trial court or can plead to the charges, McMahon said.

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