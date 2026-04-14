Wis. sheriff sues woman, alleging she falsely claimed to be detained by ICE in his jail

By Terri Pederson

tpederson@wiscnews.com

WiscNews

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he filed a civil case in federal court on Friday against the woman who had claimed to have been held in the Dodge County Jail illegally, along with others connected to the March incident.

Schmidt held a press conference on Friday detailing the investigation, which he said he had personally spent time on, while stating that the accusations were made up.

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On March, Cook County commissioner Kevin Morrison held a press conference, claiming Summer Sundas “Sunny” Naqvi, 28, of Illinois, was illegally detained at O’Hare Airport, at the Broadview immigration facility in Illinois and then at the Dodge County Jail between March 5 and March 7.

Schmidt said that through his investigation, he learned that Naqvi was detained at O’Hare for about 20 minutes but was never taken to Broadview nor the Dodge County Jail.

Schmidt’s case is claiming $1 million in damages from each of Naqvi, Morrison and 10 people only identified as John Doe in the complaint. He said on Friday it wasn’t really about the money but accountability for the incident. Schmidt said he has not found any way to charge Naqvi with a crime in Dodge County at this time, but he has reached out to Illinois officials, as well as the FBI in the case.

Reached via email, Morrison said, “It is my understanding that a lawsuit has been filed. I have not seen it. And if a suit has in fact been filed, I cannot comment on pending litigation.”

Schmidt said that the claims Morrison made during the press conference were misleading and unsubstantiated by the evidence, including camera footage and records that Naqvi was staying at a hotel when she claimed she was being detained, according to the sheriff.

“Ms. Naqvi checked into the Hampton Inn and Suites in Rosemont, Illinois, at approximately 1:17 p.m. on March 5 and remained there during the time period that she later claimed to be detained,” Schmidt said, adding that both witness testimony and hotel records agree on Naqvi’s whereabouts.

According to Schmidt, Naqvi then traveled to Beaver Dam on March 7 with the help of a friend, after saying she needed to pick up her sister at Holiday Inn and Express in Beaver Dam because her sister was having car problems. Schmidt said Flock camera footage showed Naqvi traveling around Juneau but never entering the city during the time she claimed to be in the Dodge County Jail. Additionally, footage shows Naqvi at a gas station in Slinger while traveling to Beaver Dam.

Schmidt alleges in the complaint that the accusations damage his reputation and his chance of being reelected.

“Allegations of this nature carry significant consequences, impact reputations, resources and public trust,” he said.

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