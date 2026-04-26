Chicago police officer killed, another critically injured in hospital shooting

By Madeline King, Olivia Olander, Caroline Kubzansky and Rebecca Johnson

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — One Chicago police officer was killed and another critically injured after they were shot at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital Saturday morning by a man they brought in for treatment at the emergency room, according to police and hospital officials. The suspect was taken into custody.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said in a department-wide message to police, obtained by the Tribune, that an officer assigned to the Albany Park (17th) District was shot and killed while transporting the suspect inside the Lincoln Square hospital. Another officer was also shot and remains in critical condition Saturday afternoon, he wrote.

Snelling called the shooting “a devastating loss for our department and our city” and called on the department to support the fallen officer’s family.

“This officer gave his life to protect his fellow Chicagoans, and we will never let our city forget his sacrifice,” he wrote.

While officials haven’t yet named either officer, Snelling said at a news conference that the officer who died was 38 years old and had been with the department for a decade.

The officer “fighting for his life” is 57 and has more than 20 years with the department, he said.

Endeavor Health, which operates the hospital, said the suspected gunman was taken to the emergency department around 9 a.m. He fired shots at the officers about two hours later and fled the building, at which point he was apprehended, officials said in a statement.

They also said the man was wanded when he arrived at the hospital per “public safety weapon detection protocols,” and that he was escorted by law enforcement at all times. No staff or patients were physically harmed during the shooting, the statement said.

“The safety of our patients and team members remains our top priority,” Endeavor Health said. “We are cooperating with law enforcement during their investigation and our deepest compassion remains with the officers and their families.”

Police work the scene outside Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in Lincoln Square, Saturday, April 25, 2026 in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Anthony Vazquez/AP

‘A real difficult moment’

At a news conference held Saturday afternoon outside Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where both officers were rushed, Mayor Brandon Johnson said it’s a “real difficult moment for our city.”

“This tragedy and this loss is not only heartbreaking, but it’s a constant reminder of why we have to continue to ensure that our police department has the services and resources that they need to effectively do their job,” he said.

Around 4:30 p.m., dozens of police officers stood at attention outside the hospital, watching as the body of the fallen police officer — draped in the Chicago flag — was loaded into an ambulance.

“He will never be forgotten,” the officers said in unison, repeating after Snelling.

CPD officers had begun gathering hours earlier Saturday, many hurrying toward the hospital with lights and sirens on. An officer directed traffic at the intersection of North Sheffield Avenue and West Wellington Avenue, which was partially blocked off in the direction of the hospital.

Snelling declined to provide many specifics on the case at the news conference, including how the suspect got the gun. He did note that the suspect had originally been arrested for robbery, and that he was taken to Swedish Hospital for “observation.”

“Right now, this is about these officers and their family members,” he said. “These are the dangers of policing. These officers know it, they understand it, but they still go out and they do it.”

According to a source familiar with the investigation, Albany Park (17th) district police originally arrested the suspect for an alleged robbery at a Family Dollar store in the 3200 block of West Lawrence Avenue shortly after 8 a.m.

A still from surveillance video footage obtained by the Tribune showed the suspect running naked down a street, with white patches stuck to his chest.

‘I’ve never seen anything like it’

When Swedish Hospital went into lockdown amid reports of an active shooter around 11 a.m., emergency vehicles rushed down nearby streets and later lined Foster Avenue, which police blocked off from traffic near the hospital’s campus.

About a 10-minute walk east of the hospital, nearly half a block of houses on West Carmen Avenue was sectioned off with police tape Saturday afternoon.

Nicholas Brown, 29, who lives a couple of blocks away, watched the police search for the suspect. He said it seemed that police were searching for the suspect in yards, sometimes jumping over fences. He saw hundreds of officers in the area — some with assault rifles, police dogs and riot shields.

“I’ve lived here for a few years,” Brown said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Jean Brown, who lives on West Carmen Avenue, said police apprehended the suspect from under the back deck of a house in the alley between her street and West Winona Street. Although she didn’t see the suspect, she said her neighbors spent the morning texting updates in a group chat. Those who saw the search unfold told her that they saw police take a naked man to a police car.

“It’s sad news from the hospital,” the 60-year-old said.

(Tribune reporters Jeremy Gorner, Tess Kenny, Greg Royal Pratt and William Lee contributed to this report.)

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