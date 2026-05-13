Maine game warden piloting plane dies in crash

By Ethan Andrews

Bangor Daily News, Maine

AVON, Maine — The Maine game warden who died in a plane crash on Tuesday morning has been identified as 50-year-old Joshua Tibbetts.

Tibbetts was piloting the plane alone when he crashed about 11 a.m. near Schoolhouse Pond in the Franklin County town of Avon, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, officials said they don’t yet know what caused Tibbetts’ plane to go down. They have been in communication with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board, which will be investigating the crash.

The wardens’ planes are equipped to automatically send out a signal if they crash, which Tibbetts’ did, alerting an emergency dispatch center on Tuesday, officials said.

Tibbetts’ career with the Warden Service started in 2008. He worked in Down East, Central, and southern Maine districts and was a part of the Incident Management Team, search planning and unmanned aerial vehicle program, and served as a drug recognition expert, according to a 2023 Facebook post announcing his promotion to game warden pilot.

His death was the first in the line of duty for a game warden since March 2011, when pilot Daryl Ray Gordon’s plane crashed onto a frozen Clear Lake near Ashland in Aroostook County. At least 16 game wardens have died in the line of duty in the agency’s 146-year history.

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