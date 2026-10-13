S.D. deputy dies days after shootout with suspect

SIOUX FALLS — A South Dakota deputy has died three days after being wounded in an officer-involved shooting, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Deputy Katherine Frank, 26, died on Oct. 12 from gunshot wounds she sustained while responding to a call at a residence on Oct. 9.

The suspect was also struck by gunfire. He was arrested at the time on three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer — premeditation and three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the page.

Deputy Frank had served with the Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office for nearly two and a half years and had previously served for two years with the South Dakota State Penitentiary.