S.D. deputy dies days after shootout with suspect
Minnehaha Sheriff’s Deputy Katherine Frank, 26, died days after she was shot while responding to a call at a residence
SIOUX FALLS — A South Dakota deputy has died three days after being wounded in an officer-involved shooting, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
Deputy Katherine Frank, 26, died on Oct. 12 from gunshot wounds she sustained while responding to a call at a residence on Oct. 9.
The suspect was also struck by gunfire. He was arrested at the time on three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer — premeditation and three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the page.
Deputy Frank had served with the Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office for nearly two and a half years and had previously served for two years with the South Dakota State Penitentiary.
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