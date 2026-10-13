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Officer Down

S.D. deputy dies days after shootout with suspect

Minnehaha Sheriff’s Deputy Katherine Frank, 26, died days after she was shot while responding to a call at a residence

October 13, 2026 09:23 AM • 
Joanna Putman
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Officer Down Memorial Page

SIOUX FALLS — A South Dakota deputy has died three days after being wounded in an officer-involved shooting, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Deputy Katherine Frank, 26, died on Oct. 12 from gunshot wounds she sustained while responding to a call at a residence on Oct. 9.

The suspect was also struck by gunfire. He was arrested at the time on three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer — premeditation and three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the page.

Deputy Frank had served with the Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office for nearly two and a half years and had previously served for two years with the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com