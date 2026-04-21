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Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs

4 Ga. troopers fired for filing personal injury claims in pursuit crashes

The cases reportedly targeted other involved drivers’ minimal insurance limits, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Office of Professional Standards

April 21, 2026 09:08 AM • 
Joanna Putman

ATLANTA — Four Georgia State Patrol troopers have been dismissed following an investigation into their personal injury claims, CBS News Atlanta reported.

The four troopers came under investigation in January 2026 after reports that troopers were filing personal injury claims related to pursuits they were involved in. The investigation found that the troopers submitted multiple crash and incident reports to an attorney, then sought financial settlements from other involved drivers, CBS Atlanta reported.

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The cases reportedly targeted the drivers’ minimal insurance limits.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Office of Professional Standards stated that the way the troopers handled the claims violated policy, and all four officers were terminated.

“The actions of these few individuals do not reflect the core values of professionalism and trust that define our agency,” the department said. “The Georgia Department of Public Safety holds its troopers and officers’ conduct to a high standard. Our integrity defines us as an organization and drives our mission of providing accountability in our public safety efforts.”

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Law Enforcement Policies Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com