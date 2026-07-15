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Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs

5 Ga. officers fired, charged after alleged misuse of LPR system

The former Albany Police officers accessed the system on multiple occasions and used license plate data for “non-law enforcement purposes,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said

July 15, 2026 12:22 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Albany Police Department

ALBANY, Ga. — Five Albany police officers face charges after being accused of misusing the department’s LPR system, CBS News reported.

A statement released by the department stated that an internal audit of its Flock LPR system revealed “serious policy violations.” The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that officers accessed the system on multiple occasions and used license plate data for “non-law enforcement purposes.”

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The Albany Police Department did not provide information on what the data was used for. The former officers have been identified as 27-year-old Tytianna Davis, 32-year-old Jade Jackson, 30-year-old Nicholas Richardson, 23-year-old Brittney Smith, and 24-year-old Issac Whitus, CBS News reported.

The department stated it fired the officers and immediately reported the incidents to GBI, which charged them with misuse of license plate data and violation of their oath of office

“Any use of the technology outside its authorized purpose is unacceptable and inconsistent with the standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability expected of every member of the Albany Police Department,” the PD stated.

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Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs Technology
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com