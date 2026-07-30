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Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs

N.C. officer arrested, accused of using ALPR database to give undercover vehicle information to ‘drug target’

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer was charged with illegally accessing a government computer after allegedly handing undercover vehicle information to a person involved in a drug investigation

July 30, 2026 04:41 PM • 
Joanna Putman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer has been arrested after being accused of using ALPR and other technology to help the subject of a drug investigation, WBTV reported.

An arrest affidavit obtained by WBTV shows that Seth Daniel Elliot, 25, was contacted by “drug target” in July. The document stated that the target asked Elliot to search for a license plate registration.

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The plate belonged to a vehicle being used by an undercover officer.

Elliot is accused of searching for the plate in a Flock Safety database, as well as in the Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Automated Data Services portal and providing the information to the drug target, WBTV reported.

CMPD stated it does not own or operate its own Flock system, but has a memorandum of understanding with neighboring communities that are contracted with Flock, according to a CMPD statement. The agreement allows CMPD officers to use the database.

Elliot is currently on unpaid administrative leave. He was charged with illegally accessing a government computer, a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to the statement.

“The public expects and deserves the highest level of integrity from every officer who wears the CMPD badge,” Chief Estella D. Patterson stated. “Misusing law enforcement technology or accessing confidential information for non-law enforcement purposes is a betrayal of the public’s trust and a violation of everything this profession stands for. We will not tolerate that kind of misconduct, and anyone who violates that trust will be held fully accountable.”

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Arrests and Sentencing Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com