Video: Mo. undercover officer dragged by suspect vehicle before police fire shots

By Kim Bell

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

VINITA PARK, Mo. — Florissant police shot out a car window of a suspect Monday after a detective was dragged by the car.

The detective suffered minor injuries in the 3:30 p.m. incident at a gas station in the 8400 block of Page Avenue.

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As the suspect drove away, a second Florissant detective fired one round through the rear window of the vehicle, authorities said.

It wasn’t clear if the suspect was hit. Police said he drove east on Page before abandoning the vehicle about a mile away. Police said he was captured early Tuesday in St. Charles County but didn’t say if he had been shot.

The incident began when the Florissant detectives were trying to arrest the man for felony warrants. Authorities didn’t elaborate on what crimes the warrants covered.

The man put the car in reverse and dragged one of the detectives who was near the car. Police didn’t say how far the detective was dragged.

Florissant police Chief Tim Fagan asked the St. Louis County Police Department to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 636-529-8210.

Florissant police said on social media that the officer was struck by the vehicle; St. Louis County police said the officer was dragged.

Mary Schmitt , a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County police, said the Florissant detective who was dragged is 47 and has been an officer for 23 years. He was treated at a hospital and released Monday night.

The Florissant detective who fired his gun is 41 with 18 years of police work.

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