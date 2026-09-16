NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer Safety

Video: Mo. undercover officer dragged by suspect vehicle before police fire shots

Security footage from the gas station where the incident took place shows a stopped driver reversing with his door open, dragging a Florissant Police officer along the ground

September 16, 2026 10:01 AM

By Kim Bell
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

VINITA PARK, Mo. — Florissant police shot out a car window of a suspect Monday after a detective was dragged by the car.

The detective suffered minor injuries in the 3:30 p.m. incident at a gas station in the 8400 block of Page Avenue.

| SURVEY RESULTS: What officers want from the technology they use every shift

As the suspect drove away, a second Florissant detective fired one round through the rear window of the vehicle, authorities said.

It wasn’t clear if the suspect was hit. Police said he drove east on Page before abandoning the vehicle about a mile away. Police said he was captured early Tuesday in St. Charles County but didn’t say if he had been shot.

The incident began when the Florissant detectives were trying to arrest the man for felony warrants. Authorities didn’t elaborate on what crimes the warrants covered.

The man put the car in reverse and dragged one of the detectives who was near the car. Police didn’t say how far the detective was dragged.

Florissant police Chief Tim Fagan asked the St. Louis County Police Department to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 636-529-8210.

Florissant police said on social media that the officer was struck by the vehicle; St. Louis County police said the officer was dragged.

Mary Schmitt , a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County police, said the Florissant detective who was dragged is 47 and has been an officer for 23 years. He was treated at a hospital and released Monday night.

The Florissant detective who fired his gun is 41 with 18 years of police work.

Trending
hqdefault.jpg
Body Camera
BWC: Man points gun at car dealership worker, Ohio police before fatal OIS
Body camera footage shows Alliance Police officers deploying a TASER through the man’s open truck door; when he produced a gun, they fired shots
September 21, 2026 11:12 AM
US-NEWS-CENTRAL-NY-POLICE-OFFICER-IS-1-SMG.jpg
Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
N.Y. officer fired, decertified after being shot with own gun in off-duty bar fight
The Village of Phoenix PD officer was shot with his gun after losing his grip on it during a bar fight that began when he pushed a woman to the ground
September 21, 2026 09:43 AM
Screenshot 2026-09-21 144131.png
Body Camera
BWC: Knife-wielding man runs from Utah officers after TASER deployment fails
The man yelled at Salt Lake City officers and pulled out a knife as he fled; he refused to drop the knife, and after a TASER deployment, the officers fired shots
September 21, 2026 04:02 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-EXSANTA-CLARA-COUNTY-UNDERSHERIFF-PLEADS-1-SJ.jpg
Legal
Former Calif. undersheriff pleads guilty in gun permit bribery scheme
Ex-Santa Clara County undersheriff Rick Sung’s charges alleged that he and others leveraged concealed carry permits to extract political favors from often wealthy permit holders
September 21, 2026 04:45 PM

© 2026 the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Visit www.stltoday.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
hqdefault.jpg
Firearms
Beretta Titan: A fusion of tactical performance and ceremonial elegance
A visionary modern sporting rifle, the Titan embodies several true firsts for Beretta and introduces unexplored solutions within the firearms industry, both from an aesthetic and a technical perspective
September 18, 2026 09:20 AM

Arrests and Sentencing Officer Safety