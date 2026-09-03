NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer Safety

Video: Woman attempts to stab Conn. State Capitol officer through cruiser window

Surveillance footage shows the woman kept attempting to stab at the window until the knife broke, after which she ran from the scene

September 03, 2026 10:05 AM

By Diamy Wang
The Hour, Norwalk, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after attempting to stab a Connecticut State Capitol Police officer in Hartford, authorities said.

The officer was on a “high-visibility patrol” near Armory Road and Michael J. Fallon Way near the Capitol around 6 a.m. when the woman tried to stab him with a knife through the driver-side window of his cruiser, according to police.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Find the hidden gaps in your agency’s logistics readiness

Officials said the woman kept attempting to stab at the window until the knife broke, after which she ran from the scene. They said she also tried to steal a police cruiser while police pursued her.

Surveillance video footage released by police on Wednesday appears to show the woman, who wore a backpack, attempting to stab the cruiser’s tire. She appeared to also throw an object at the cruiser’s window after the knife broke.

After using a Taser on the woman, Capitol police said they were able to take her into custody. She then was brought to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to a news release.

Police bodycam footage released Wednesday shows officers tasing the woman after she tried to get in the driver’s seat of a parked cruiser. The video depicts officers placing handcuffs on the woman while she is on the floor facing down, while another officer restrains her legs.

The footage also shows the woman yelling at police, at one point claiming that she didn’t have any weapons on her, as officers attempted to defuse the situation.

The police officer involved in the attempted attack was not injured, officials said.

Gov. Ned Lamont , who spoke with Connecticut State Capitol Police Chief Luiz Casanova about the incident late Wednesday morning, said the public “should feel that the Capitol Police handled this very well.”

“We stand with our friends and protectors in the State Capitol Police ,” the leaders of the Connecticut General Assembly said in a joint statement Wednesday. “This morning’s attempted assault on an SCPD officer is a reminder of the risks they face every day to ensure the State Capitol complex remains open and welcoming to the public.”

The name of the woman had not been released as of later Wednesday morning. Authorities said the incident is under investigation, and that criminal charges are pending.

Trending
hqdefault.jpg
Body Camera
BWC: Man points gun at car dealership worker, Ohio police before fatal OIS
Body camera footage shows Alliance Police officers deploying a TASER through the man’s open truck door; when he produced a gun, they fired shots
September 21, 2026 11:12 AM
US-NEWS-CENTRAL-NY-POLICE-OFFICER-IS-1-SMG.jpg
Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
N.Y. officer fired, decertified after being shot with own gun in off-duty bar fight
The Village of Phoenix PD officer was shot with his gun after losing his grip on it during a bar fight that began when he pushed a woman to the ground
September 21, 2026 09:43 AM
Screenshot 2026-09-21 144131.png
Body Camera
BWC: Knife-wielding man runs from Utah officers after TASER deployment fails
The man yelled at Salt Lake City officers and pulled out a knife as he fled; he refused to drop the knife, and after a TASER deployment, the officers fired shots
September 21, 2026 04:02 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-EXSANTA-CLARA-COUNTY-UNDERSHERIFF-PLEADS-1-SJ.jpg
Legal
Former Calif. undersheriff pleads guilty in gun permit bribery scheme
Ex-Santa Clara County undersheriff Rick Sung’s charges alleged that he and others leveraged concealed carry permits to extract political favors from often wealthy permit holders
September 21, 2026 04:45 PM

© 2026 The Hour (Norwalk, Conn.). Visit www.thehour.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Autura Logo.png
Fleet Management Software
Autura Welcomes New Leadership Team Members, Strengthening Its Commitment to Operational Excellence, Customer Success, and the Towing and Recovery Community
The company has hired Kimberly Barney as Chief Operations Officer, promoted Shelli Hawkins to Chief Towing Ambassador and Jeff Pesnell to Vice President of Enterprise Accounts, and hired Kayla Ann Tadasa as Director of Customer Success
September 16, 2026 02:09 PM

Officer Safety