Bruce Willis’ 90-year-old mother honored for more than 2 decades of volunteer service at LAPD station

LOS ANGELES — On March 25, the Los Angeles Protective League recognized a 90-year-old long-term volunteer for her service to one of its satellite stations, FOX reported.

That volunteer is Marlene Willis, the mother of Bruce Willis, or “Mrs. Willis,” as she is known around the West L.A. station, where she has volunteered for 22 years.

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“Known for her warmth and consistency, she spends several days each week reviewing reports, assisting with administrative work, and offering something just as valuable: genuine care for those returning from difficult calls,” the league stated. “Despite being Bruce Willis’s mother, she never draws attention to it, instead choosing to focus entirely on serving what she calls her second family: the LAPD.”

During his tenure as LAPD chief, Michel Moore honored Willis with the LAPD Volunteer of the Year award.

“While I can’t make her a cop, I can at least give her the greatest symbol of what it means to be a cop,” Moore told NBC Los Angeles. "...To you and the work you do, we will be forever grateful.”