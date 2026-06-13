Children of first responders would be eligible for free community college under N.C. bill

By Jane Winik Sartwell

The News & Observer (Raleigh)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would send children of law enforcement officers, firefighters, and experienced correctional officers to community college for free.

The legislation is an attempt to attract more officers and convince them to stay, according to Rep. Mike Schietzelt, a Wake County Republican sponsoring the bill.

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High vacancy rates plague the N.C. Department of Adult Correction, and improving recruitment and retention among first responders and correctional officers is a high priority for the state. The average vacancy rate for correctional officers in NC is 30%, with some prisons seeing vacancies up to 60%, The News & Observer previously reported. This bill — dubbed the Family Support for Those Who Serve Act — aims to make the stressful, demanding job more appealing.

If it becomes law, the benefit would apply to children of certain public safety officers between the ages of 17 and 24 who meet admissions standards for community college. For correctional officers to receive the tuition waiver for their kids, they must rack up more than 10 years of experience on the job.

The program would cost the state an estimated $2 million, Schietzelt told the House’s Higher Education Committee on Wednesday morning. He says that cost could be offset by the savings associated with improved recruitment and retention of public safety officers. Plus, he said it’s an “opportunity for a lot of kids to change their stars.”

Lawmakers heard praise Wednesday morning from Justin Davis, director of legislative affairs for the Department of Adult Correction.

“We have a very difficult time recruiting and retaining [correctional] officers,” Davis said. “These are extremely meaningful benefits that our employees will recognize should this be passed.”

His only note? Lawmakers should consider extending the tuition waiver to children of probation officers. That was an issue also raised by Rep. Brian Turner, a Buncombe County Democrat.

“Probation officers are being asked to go out, do home visits, check on people,” Turner said. “They’re putting themselves in harm’s way. A lot of times, they are loaned out to their task forces and working with other law enforcement officers. I want to make sure that, if we’re looking at this from that perspective, they might be included as well.”

Schietzelt said lawmakers are considering the inclusion of probation officers — but still need to evaluate how that might increase the cost of the program.

The House committee unanimously approved the bill Wednesday morning. An identical bill has also been introduced in the Senate.

“In my opinion, community college is the best bang for your buck in the state educationally,” said Rep. Jay Adams, a Hickory Republican. “This is a small enough population that we can actually measure the results and actually see what it provides for the state.”

Now, the bill will head to the House Committee on Appropriations.

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