REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
SHOT Show

Video report: Inside Nightstick’s law enforcement lighting solutions

Nightstick highlights a compact, high-candela rechargeable weapon light and a MOLLE-mounted vest light designed to improve visibility and safety

January 25, 2026 03:39 PM • 
Todd Fletcher
Sponsored by

Police1 columnist Todd Fletcher reports from the Nightstick booth at SHOT Show 2026.

FOLLOW POLICE1’S SHOT SHOW COVERAGE
Glock opener.png
SHOT Show
What actually stood out at SHOT Show Industry Range Day 2026
From pistols to protection, these Range Day impressions reflect hands-on time with gear built for real law enforcement use
January 20, 2026 09:32 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
patrol ready gear.png
SHOT Show
2026 SHOT Show Day 1: Patrol-ready gear that caught our eye
From patrol rifles and optics to boots, body armor and duty bags, here’s what stood out on Day 1 of SHOT Show — and why it matters on the street
January 21, 2026 10:15 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
Nightstick.png
SHOT Show
2026 SHOT Show Day 2: Solving common lights, optics and gear problems
From carry knives and suppressor support to weapon lights, pistol optics and vehicle storage, day two coverage highlighted practical solutions officers can actually use
January 22, 2026 10:37 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
Billy and A300 20 gauge 2.jpg
SHOT Show
Inside Beretta’s 500-year anniversary range day
Ahead of SHOT Show 2026, Beretta showcased rifles, shotguns and duty pistols that signal a renewed focus on serving today’s officers while honoring five centuries of firearm craftsmanship
January 19, 2026 09:02 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
IMG_1275.jpg
SHOT Show
Two very different guns, one shared goal: Performance under pressure
At SHOT Show Range Day, the Glock GEN6 and Franklin Armory’s Prevail rifle showed how very different platforms can share the same priorities
January 20, 2026 09:35 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
IMG_1411.JPG
SHOT Show
Setting up a duty belt just went from hours to seconds
After sifting through dozens of duty rig and holster products at SHOT Show 2026, these three innovations are the new standouts in duty gear
January 22, 2026 11:57 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen

Concealed Carry Firearms SHOT Show
Todd Fletcher
Todd Fletcher
Todd Fletcher is the owner and lead instructor for Combative Firearms Training, LLC providing training for law enforcement firearms instructors from coast to coast. He has over 25 years of training experience as a firearms and defensive tactics instructor. He retired after more than 25 years as a full-time police officer and over 31 years of law enforcement experience.

Todd is a member of the International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) and the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA). He is a member of the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA), and was selected as the 2022 ILEETA Trainer-of-the-Year. He is also a member of the International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors (IALEFI) and won the 2023 IALEFI Top Gun Award. He can be reached at Todd@CombativeFirearms.com.