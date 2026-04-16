‘Shots Fired’ podcast: How a principal ‘took the attack to him’ to stop a school shooter

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — What began as a terrifying scene inside a high school hallway ended with a principal tackling an armed suspect — a move that police say likely saved lives.

During a recent episode of the “Shots Fired” podcast, host Sergeant Kyle Shoberg and Detective Justin Bridges broke down the incident at Pauls Valley High School, where Principal Kirk Moore confronted a gunman armed with two semi-automatic handguns.

According to Pauls Valley police, the suspect — a 20-year-old former student — entered the school around 2:20 p.m. and opened fire. At one point, he attempted to shoot a student, but the firearm malfunctioned. After clearing it, he fired again but missed, sending students running from the area.

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Moments later, Moore ran toward the threat.

The principal tackled the suspect in the lobby, sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg during the struggle. He continued to restrain the suspect until other staff members arrived to help disarm him.

No students were injured.

Principal praised for decisive action

“He’s had a lot of students’ backs,” Bridges said on the podcast. “Students said he’d take a bullet for them.”

“And he literally did,” Shoberg replied.

The suspect allegedly told others he intended to carry out a mass-casualty attack. Police have not released his name.

Shoberg and Bridges emphasized how quickly these incidents unfold — and how critical immediate action can be.

The officers noted that even with rapid police response, it can take several minutes for officers to arrive, locate the threat and intervene.

“When you’re getting dispatched to an active shooter … it’s going to take several minutes to get there,” Shoberg said.

Even after arrival, officers must locate the threat and move toward it, often with limited information.

“In an active shooter situation, we’re just getting out and going — running to the threat to eliminate it,” he said.

That timeline, both officers noted, reinforces why Moore’s immediate action was so critical.

“There’s not a doubt in my mind that [he] saved lives,” Shoberg added.

Principal’s response contrasted with standard school training

Bridges pointed out that most school safety training focuses on defensive measures such as locking classroom doors, barricading entrances and turning off lights to shelter in place. Moore’s response broke from that model.

By moving directly toward the suspect and engaging him, he interrupted the attack at close range — something Bridges said many attackers may not expect.

“He took the attack to him,” Bridges said.

The officers also highlighted how easily individuals can access school campuses, noting that policies often depend on compliance rather than enforcement.

Bridges noted that while visitors are supposed to check in through the front office, “it’s too easy” to access many campuses without doing so.

Shoberg added that many campuses have multiple entry points, making it difficult to fully control access.

“There’s ways of getting onto the campus without having to pass through the front office,” Bridges said.

Role of school resource officers and staffing limitations

The conversation also touched on the uneven presence of school resource officers.

“There’s a lot of school districts that have school resource officers,” Bridges said. “Unfortunately, not every school district … has the funds to staff that.”

Shoberg noted that response capabilities can vary widely depending on staffing levels and agency resources.

Situational awareness and speaking up

Both officers stressed the importance of recognizing behavior that seems out of place — and acting on it.

“Ask yourself, whatever it is that you’re seeing, is that normal to you? If it’s not normal, then say something,” Shoberg said.

They acknowledged that many people hesitate to report concerns, but emphasized that early intervention can make a difference.

“Call the cops,” Shoberg added. “That’s what we’re here for.”

Principal expected to recover

Moore was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to recover. He has indicated he hopes to return to campus and continue serving students.

“This guy is going to be talked about for a long time. He’s a legend and a hero. Thank you, Kirk Moore, for your actions. You’re a stud and I hope more people take after you. That’s the bottom line from this whole thing is I hope people learn from this,” Shoberg said.

The investigation into the suspect’s motive and how he obtained the firearms remains ongoing.

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