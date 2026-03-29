Ferguson signs bill creating Blue Envelope Program to improve traffic stops for neurodivergent drivers

The Chronicle, Centralia, Wash.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Legislation aimed at preventing misunderstandings during traffic stops and improving safety for drivers with autism and other neurodivergent conditions has been signed into law by Gov. Bob Ferguson.

House Bill 2323, sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Eslick, directs the Washington state Department of Licensing to establish a statewide Blue Envelope Program, a news release from Eslick stated. The envelope will hold essential documents, including vehicle registration and proof of insurance, and include printed guidance for drivers and responding officers on how to communicate during a traffic stop.

The concept was first adopted statewide in Connecticut in 2020 and has since been implemented through a mix of state laws and local law enforcement programs across the country.

Research shows interactions with law enforcement are not uncommon for people on the autism spectrum, with a significant share of young adults reporting being stopped and questioned by police.

In high-stress situations, some individuals may have difficulty responding quickly or may exhibit behaviors that can be misinterpreted. Sensory triggers such as flashing lights, sirens and rapid commands can heighten stress and complicate communication.

“This is about protecting people in a moment when a simple misunderstanding can have serious consequences,” Eslick, R- Sultan, said. “For someone who processes the world differently, a traffic stop can be overwhelming and frightening. Through this bill, we are providing a clear way for drivers to communicate their needs and help officers respond with awareness, patience and understanding so everyone gets home safely.”

Under the law, blue envelopes will be available at no cost at driver licensing offices statewide and by request. Participation is voluntary, and no medical documentation is required. The Department of Licensing will also provide information about the program online, the release stated.

House Bill 2323 passed the House on a 92-1 vote and the Senate 47-0 before being signed into law. It takes effect June 11.

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