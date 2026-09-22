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Fla. suspect grabs officer’s holstered gun at hospital, shoots him in leg

The suspect was undergoing a medical evaluation after allegedly attacking an elderly couple when he gained access to the Ormond Beach officer’s holstered handgun

September 22, 2026 11:42 AM • 
Joanna Putman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man shot an officer in a hospital after being arrested for allegedly beating an elderly couple, WESH reported.

The first incident began on Sept. 20, when an elderly couple checked out a burglary alarm at Daytona College. The couple found a suspicious vehicle and items inside the building that did not belong there before witnessing a suspect exiting the building.

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Dispatch audio from the 911 call captured the moment the suspect got into his vehicle and struck the woman with it. He then got out of the vehicle and began to hit and kick both victims. The couple was taken to a hospital in critical condition, WESH reported.

Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. He was transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

While the suspect was preparing to undergo an MRI, he got into a physical altercation with the Ormond Beach Police officer guarding him. He was able to remove the officer’s handgun from its holster enough to fire a shot, wounding the officer in the leg, Chief Jakari Young told WESH.

The officer is expected to recover. The suspect has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, resisting an officer with violence, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer and assault on a law enforcement officer.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com