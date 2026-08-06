La. officer accused of sharing LE database information with at least 10 unauthorized people, including drug dealer

By Olivia Tees

The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Baton Rouge police officer who was arrested by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday allegedly distributed private information about law enforcement officers to known drug dealers.

Joanell Robinson, 41, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 20 counts of trespass against state computers and 20 counts of malfeasance in the office.

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The Louisiana Bureau of Investigations received a tip that a BRPD officer was sharing protected law enforcement information to a known drug dealer.

During an interview with the FBI, Robinson, a corporal with the department, admitted that she accessed the databases and provided individuals who did not have clearance with private information about “10 to 20 times.”

Agents also learned that Robinson had sent the private information to a drug dealer involved in a hit-and-run investigation that had remained open until Robinson’s illegal activity was discovered.

The LBI was the primary investigating agency and had assistance from the FBI.

“Law enforcement databases exist to protect the public—not to tip off criminals. I’d like to thank the FBI for their assistance in this investigation,” said Attorney General Liz Murrill in a statement.

Robinson was placed on administrative leave in February after she was named in the federal investigation. She had been with the department since 2009.

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