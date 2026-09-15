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BWC shows Ga. officer’s initial arrest of man who killed him 5 days later

Video shows Warm Springs Sgt. Chris Fisher arresting Jimmy Steverson; five days later, Steverson fatally shot Fisher as he sat in his cruiser

September 15, 2026 12:37 PM • 
Joanna Putman

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. — Body camera video shows Warm Springs Police Sgt. Chris Fisher arresting the suspect who fatally shot him five days later, WRBL reported.

Fisher stopped Jimmy Steverson on Aug. 27 after smelling marijuana coming from his vehicle. When speaking with Fisher, Steverson admitted that he had been drinking.

Steverson then became increasingly non-compliant as the encounter continued, WRBL reported. When Fisher attempted to detain Steverson, a physical altercation began.

Fisher attempted a leg sweep, but fell to the ground, bringing Steverson down on top of him. The two exchanged strikes while struggling on the ground.

Fisher then deployed his TASER as Steverson attempted to flee. The TASER was ineffective, as only one prong struck Steverson in the right earlobe, WRBL reported.

Fisher eventually placed Steverson into handcuffs. He was taken for medical treatment, then transported to jail.

Warm Springs Police seized several firearms and $5,000 following the incident.

Five days later, Steverson fatally shot Fisher as he sat in his cruiser. Steverson then fled, prompting a manhunt that ended when he was found wounded by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. He later died.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com