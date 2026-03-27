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Fla. Supreme Court halts execution of ex-cop convicted of raping, murdering girl pending DNA tests

James Aren Duckett was sentenced to death in 1988 after being convicted of first-degree murder and sexual battery of an 11-year-old girl

March 27, 2026 10:38 AM
Florida Execution

FILE - Clouds hover over the entrance of the Florida State Prison in Starke, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson, File)

Curt Anderson/AP

Associated Press

STARKE, Fla. — The execution of a former Florida police officer convicted of raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl was temporarily halted Thursday by the Florida Supreme Court.

The court issued a stay in execution for 68-year-old James Aren Duckett, who was scheduled to receive a three-drug injection Tuesday at Florida State Prison near Starke. Duckett was sentenced to death in 1988 after being convicted of first-degree murder and sexual battery.

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As part of his appeals process, Duckett had sought DNA testing that he argued could exonerate him. A circuit court granted that request, and the testing is still pending. The Florida Supreme Court also ordered the state to address the status of the DNA testing by 5 p.m. Friday.

If the stay isn’t lifted by Tuesday, it’s not clear when the execution would take place, if at all.

With a record 19 executions last year, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis oversaw more executions in a single year in 2025 than any other Florida governor since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. The previous record was set in 2014 with eight executions.

According to court records, Duckett had worked as a police officer in Mascotte, a small city west of Orlando. He was on patrol the night of May 11, 1987, when 11-year-old Teresa McAbee disappeared. She was last seen getting into Duckett’s patrol car at a convenience store.

McAbee’s body was found in a lake the next morning less than a mile away from the store, officials said. A medical examiner determined she was sexually assaulted and then drowned. Blood and hair linked her to Duckett. Distinct tire tracks found at the lake matched the tires on Mascotte patrol cars. Duckett and McAbee’s fingerprints were found on the hood of Duckett’s car.

Three teen girls testified at trial that Duckett had previously given rides to each of them and had made sexual advances.

A total of 47 people were executed in the U.S. in 2025.

All Florida executions are carried out via lethal injection using a sedative, a paralytic and a drug that stops the heart, according to the Department of Corrections.

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