Retired Texas Ranger’s interrogation tactics spotlighted in true-crime series

A true-crime series from Investigation Discovery is giving viewers an inside look at retired Texas Ranger James B. Holland’s interrogation tactics and some of the complex cases he worked during his law enforcement career.

“Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger” follows Holland as he revisits investigations once considered unsolvable, using interrogation footage, case files and his personal reflections to show how investigators moved from the crime scene to obtaining confessions, according to Investigation Discovery.

Holland spent more than 26 years with the Texas State Police and cracked hundreds of cases, according to ID. The network says he became particularly known for his ability to obtain confessions from serial killers through a psychological approach to interrogations.

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The series premiered Jan. 13 with a special two-hour episode, “Pathologically Evil,” centered on the investigation of serial killer William Reece.

Four women had disappeared in Texas and neighboring Oklahoma, and investigators had focused on Reece, who was already serving prison time for sexual assault. Without the women’s bodies, however, investigators could not connect him to the additional crimes. Investigative teams turned to Holland as Reece approached his release from prison, according to ID.

The episode includes extensive interrogation footage of Holland’s conversations with Reece as Holland works to determine what happened to the four missing women and provide answers to their families.

Other episodes examine Holland’s involvement in investigations ranging from the disappearance of Houston-area Realtor and mother Crystal McDowell during Hurricane Harvey to the execution-style killing of 20-year-old father Joseph Douglas and a Pennsylvania cold case described by ID as one of the oldest in the state’s history.

“Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger” aired on Investigation Discovery, with episodes made available to stream the following day on HBO Max. The series is produced for Investigation Discovery by Bungalow Media + Entertainment and See It Now Studios.